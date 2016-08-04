Metro launches personalised football mobile news app 11versus11

Metro is expanding its digital portfolio with personalised football news app 11versus11.

The app will present football fans with Premier League news and views in a “snackable” format by aggregating football coverage from a range of publishers and news providers, says the title.

Metro’s own sports reporters and a team of fansite contributors will deliver stories and opinions alongside content from partners including Trinity Mirror, Press Association, Reuters and Talksport.

The launch comes ahead of a second app, planned for early autumn, for Metro’s Guilty Pleasures celebrity column.

The apps will personalise content for readers according to the types of stories they consume, while advertising will be “relevant and non-intrusive”, said Martin Ashplant, digital director at Metro.

He added: “We already know through our current Metro digital edition app that there’s a viable audience for edition-based mobile content and 11versus11 extends this for a football audience and their needs.

“Both sport and celebrity are two interest groups where we know there’s an insatiable demand for content and our new apps are perfectly placed to deliver these commercially-attractive audiences to advertisers.”

Commercially, 11versus11 offers brands full-page pop-up interstitial adverts in every edition.

Said Metro: “Interstitial creative can be personalised according to users’ team preferences and can also pull through dynamic feeds to reflect real time events such as match times and betting odds.”

The launch of 11versus11 will be supported with a cross-promotional campaign across Metro print and digital platforms as well as football fans through social media and other digital channels.

Ted Young, Metro editor, said: “We know Metro readers love the way we provide them with a concise round up of news, showbiz and sport for the morning commute.

“The launch of 11versus11 is a natural extension of this and will enable us to reach a new highly-engaged audience, providing them with the football news they want in a format we know they’ll love.”