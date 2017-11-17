All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 17, 2017

Metro and Mail Online apologise and take down articles which reported only one side of paternity dispute involving '£1bn fortune'

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Metro and Mail Online have both taken down stories which reported claims made by man involved in a paternity suit without putting them to the mother involved.

The Mail Online article published on 21 March was headlined: “Former market trader, 49, claims he has PROVED he’s the father of a boy who will inherit £1 billion after a ‘six-year romance with the daughter of one of Luxembourg’s richest tycoons”.

The Metro.co.uk story published on 22 March said: “Man proves he’s the father of heir to a £1,000,000,000 fortune”.

Both titles are published out of the same newsroom.

The articles reported a man’s belief that, following a prolonged legal battle, he had managed to prove that he was the father of a child who was heir to a substantial fortune.

The mother of the child, who was not identified, complained to the Independent Press Standards Organisation saying the man’s claims were false and that neither Metro or the Mail had contacted her to verify the claims.

After initially rejecting the woman’s complaint, both titles have now – six months on – withdrawn the articles and published apologies to the woman and her family.

Because resolutions were mediated, IPSO did not make a finding as to whether the articles were in breach of the Editors’ Code, clause of one of which states that publishers must take not to publish inaccurate information.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Metro and Mail Online apologise and take down articles which reported only one side of paternity dispute involving '£1bn fortune'”

  1. This needs a little perspective here. This involves the duplicitous granddaughter of the founder of one of the world’s biggest media empires who has refused five DNA tests in 10 years, and will still not accept results that show with 99.9999% certainty her husband is not the real father. She has even tried to claim in court they were never intimate, despite evidence of a six year relationship and an engagement. An individual from a humble background has been left penniless and broken by this. The media is being browbeaten for attempting to stick up for the little man. It is a morally nauseating story.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

12 − 6 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. As regulator Impress mulls complaint over Canary article, anti-Kuenssberg tweets shared by two board members revealed As regulator Impress mulls complaint over Canary article, anti-Kuenssberg tweets shared by two board members revealed
  2. Snoozenight: Sun front page highlights pictures of journalists sleeping on the job in main BBC newsroom Snoozenight: Sun front page highlights pictures of journalists sleeping on the job in main BBC newsroom
  3. Print ABCs: Mirror national titles hit hardest amid industry-wide circulation drop Print ABCs: Mirror national titles hit hardest amid industry-wide circulation drop
  4. Gay Times magazine sacks new editor Josh Rivers over 'hateful' past tweets saying it 'does not tolerate such views' Gay Times magazine sacks new editor Josh Rivers over 'hateful' past tweets saying it 'does not tolerate such views'
  5. Nigel Farage settles libel action over comments on LBC but says Hope Not Hate is wrong to claim a 'victory' Nigel Farage settles libel action over comments on LBC but says Hope Not Hate is wrong to claim a 'victory'

Latest Jobs

The Express was a repeat offender when it came to misleading press coverage ahead of UK 's vote to leave the European Union
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards dinner 11 Dec

CLOSE