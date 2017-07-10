Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick to address Society of Editors 'Fighting for Real News' conference

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick will be one of the key speakers at this year’s Society of Editors conference in November.

She is set to speak about police and media engagement.

In light of recent terror attacks in the UK the conference will focus on exploring whether extensive media coverage of such events perpetuates terrorist propaganda.

A session entitled ‘Reporting Terror’ will hear from a representative from UK Counter Terrorism Policing, Sarah Whitehead from Sky News and Rob Irvine, editor of the Manchester Evening News.

In 2011 Dick was made assistant commissioner for specialist operations responsible for countering terrorism and extremism.

She was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for services to policing in 2010, a CBE in 2015 and this year she became the first female head of the Metropolitan Police in its 188 years.

In its statement the Society of Editors said: “Other conference sessions will look at Fake News and the recent surge in restrictions placed upon freedom of expression in the UK, Europe and more widely.

“The panel on freedom of expression will hear from Jodie Ginsberg, Chief Executive of Index on Censorship. The session on Fake News will look at the role of social media companies and digital platforms and what they can do to tackle the issue.

“The event is sponsored by United Utilities, Google, Foot Anstey, PCS and Camelot, which has supported the Society of Editors since 2001.”

Editors and senior figures from all media sectors will gather for the annual Fighting for Real News conference in Cambridge on 12 and 13 November.

Details of how to book are available at www.societyofeditors.org.