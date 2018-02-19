Men's lifestyle magazine ABCs: Men's Fitness is biggest circulation loser as GQ and Shortlist hold firm

asd2

Men’s Fitness magazine has seen its circulation drop by 18 per cent year-on-year to 21,183, representing the sharpest decline across the men’s lifestyle sector.

Figures for the Dennis Publishing title covered a 12-month period.

Both glossy monthly GQ and free men’s weekly Shortlist held circulations at the same level for the six months to the end of 2017 compared with the same period the year before.

Free magazine The Jackal, which launched in March last year, posted circulation figures of 99,568 over a three-month period.