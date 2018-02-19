All Sections




February 19, 2018

Men's lifestyle magazine ABCs: Men's Fitness is biggest circulation loser as GQ and Shortlist hold firm

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Men’s Fitness magazine has seen its circulation drop by 18 per cent year-on-year to 21,183, representing the sharpest decline across the men’s lifestyle sector.

Figures for the Dennis Publishing title covered a 12-month period.

Both glossy monthly GQ and free men’s weekly Shortlist held circulations at the same level for the six months to the end of 2017 compared with the same period the year before.

Free magazine The Jackal, which launched in March last year, posted circulation figures of 99,568 over a three-month period.

Publication ABC Total Year-on-year ABC Total % change UK/ROI % Actively Purchased  Months in period
Shortlist 502,773 0% 6
Men’s Health 175,683 -4% 60% 6
GQ 115,006 0% 70% 6
The Jackal 99,568 4
Esquire 62,677 -4% 46% 6
Square Mile 58,728 -1% 6
Stuff 54,492 -3% 79% 12
BBC Focus 53,050 -9% 100% 12
Wired 50,024 -6% 70% 6
T3 36,991 -14% 83% 12
Men’s Fitness 21,183 -18% 90% 12

 

