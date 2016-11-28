All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 28, 2016

Memorial plaque to former Mirror columnist Sue Carroll set to be unveiled at St Bride's on 6 December

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Sue Carrolll - Credit PA

A memorial plaque to former Daily Mirror columnist Sue Carroll is set to be unveiled at memorial service in her honour at the journalists’ church of St Bride’s on Fleet Street.

Former Daily Mirror Editor Piers Morgan and TV presenter Paul O’Grady will be among the speakers. Journalists Fiona Webster, Judy McGuire and Daily Mirror editor Peter Willis will also take part in the service on 6 December at 1pm.

During a 30-year career in journalism Carroll was a columnist on the Daily Mirror for 13 years. She also worked as deputy editor of the News Of the World, editor of the News of The World’s Sunday magazine and features editor of both The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

The service, which is being held on her birthday, comes five years after she died of pancreatic cancer aged 58. All who knew her are invited to attend.

Daily Mirror editor Peter Willis said: “Sue was a real one-off. I had the privilege of working with her for more than 20 years and, like all who knew her, still miss her warmth, humour, boundless enthusiasm and commitment …and her no holds-barred perspective on the world.

“She was a mentor to many young journalists and a trailblazer for women in Fleet Street and I’m delighted there’s now a plaque in her memory at St Brides.

“Knowing Sue, she would have been amused and totally approved of the positioning of the plaque – on a front row, in front of plaques for the Rothermeres and Rupert Murdoch’s dad.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Newsquest asks readers to write and publish stories as part of 'simplified' news sharing process Newsquest asks readers to write and publish stories as part of 'simplified' news sharing process
  2. Tributes paid to 'unsurpassed gatherer of football news stories' Bob Cass who has died aged 78 Tributes paid to 'unsurpassed gatherer of football news stories' Bob Cass who has died aged 78
  3. Privacy complaints against Sun, Mail and Telegraph over pictures of Andy Murray's baby daughter rejected by IPSO Privacy complaints against Sun, Mail and Telegraph over pictures of Andy Murray's baby daughter rejected by IPSO
  4. Full 2015 UK magazines ABC circulation breakdown: 60 out of 442 titles grow sales Full 2015 UK magazines ABC circulation breakdown: 60 out of 442 titles grow sales
  5. UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online) UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online)

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE