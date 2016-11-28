Memorial plaque to former Mirror columnist Sue Carroll set to be unveiled at St Bride's on 6 December

A memorial plaque to former Daily Mirror columnist Sue Carroll is set to be unveiled at memorial service in her honour at the journalists’ church of St Bride’s on Fleet Street.

Former Daily Mirror Editor Piers Morgan and TV presenter Paul O’Grady will be among the speakers. Journalists Fiona Webster, Judy McGuire and Daily Mirror editor Peter Willis will also take part in the service on 6 December at 1pm.

During a 30-year career in journalism Carroll was a columnist on the Daily Mirror for 13 years. She also worked as deputy editor of the News Of the World, editor of the News of The World’s Sunday magazine and features editor of both The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

The service, which is being held on her birthday, comes five years after she died of pancreatic cancer aged 58. All who knew her are invited to attend.

Daily Mirror editor Peter Willis said: “Sue was a real one-off. I had the privilege of working with her for more than 20 years and, like all who knew her, still miss her warmth, humour, boundless enthusiasm and commitment …and her no holds-barred perspective on the world.

“She was a mentor to many young journalists and a trailblazer for women in Fleet Street and I’m delighted there’s now a plaque in her memory at St Brides.

“Knowing Sue, she would have been amused and totally approved of the positioning of the plaque – on a front row, in front of plaques for the Rothermeres and Rupert Murdoch’s dad.”