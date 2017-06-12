Memorial fund set up in honour of Steve Hewlett will help pay way for student journalists

A memorial fund has been set up in memory of BBC broadcaster Steve Hewlett that will help cover costs for student journalists from lower income families.

BBC Media Show presenter Hewlett died of cancer earlier this year after being told he had weeks to live by doctors.

Money raised by the Steve Hewlett Memorial Fund will go towards the Hewlett Scholarship and other activities promoting the broadcaster’s legacy.

The scholarship will be presented annually to a student from a lower income family who is enrolled on an undergraduate broadcast journalism course in the UK.

Recipients will receive £2,000 per year for three years to fund their living expenses, membership of the Royal Television Society (RTS) and Hospital Club, and mentoring from industry professionals.

An annual lecture is also being set up in honour of Hewlett, with the Today programme’s Nick Robinson set to deliver the first on 28 September at the University of Westminster.

Hewlett shared his fight with cancer in a regular Guardian column and in interviews on the Radio 4 Today show with Eddie Mair.

No related posts.

His three sons, Freddie, Billy and Bertie, have helped launch the memorial fund appeal, backed by the Media Society and RTS.

In a statement they said: “We are so proud to launch this scholarship in dad’s name. He knew about it before he died and was involved in the early planning of how it would operate and the young people from lower income families it will help into journalism.”

Clive Jones, who appointed Hewlett to be director of programmes when he was chief executive of Carlton Television, adds: “These scholarships will be a worthy memorial to a brilliant, inspirational journalist that so many of us were proud to work with and call a friend.”

Theresa Wise, RTS chief executive, said: “Steve was a vehement campaigner for improving access to the media industry for those with geographically diverse and low income backgrounds so the fund offers a great way to celebrate his life and support his legacy.”

Organisations already committing funds to the scholarship include the BBC, Channel 4, ITN, Sky News, the London Press Club, Google UK and Scott Trust chairman Peter Taylor.

Donations to the memorial fund can be made online, or through payments to the bank account number: 32510047, with the sort code: 60-40-04.

Picture: PA/BBC