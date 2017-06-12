All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 12, 2017

Memorial fund set up in honour of Steve Hewlett will help pay way for student journalists

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

A memorial fund has been set up in memory of BBC broadcaster Steve Hewlett that will help cover costs for student journalists from lower income families.

BBC Media Show presenter Hewlett died of cancer earlier this year after being told he had weeks to live by doctors.

Money raised by the Steve Hewlett Memorial Fund will go towards the Hewlett Scholarship and other activities promoting the broadcaster’s legacy.

The scholarship will be presented annually to a student from a lower income family who is enrolled on an undergraduate broadcast journalism course in the UK.

Recipients will receive £2,000 per year for three years to fund their living expenses, membership of the Royal Television Society (RTS) and Hospital Club, and mentoring from industry professionals.

An annual lecture is also being set up in honour of Hewlett, with the Today programme’s Nick Robinson set to deliver the first on 28 September at the University of Westminster.

Hewlett shared his fight with cancer in a regular Guardian column and in interviews on the Radio 4 Today show with Eddie Mair.

No related posts.

His three sons, Freddie, Billy and Bertie, have helped launch the memorial fund appeal, backed by the Media Society and RTS.

In a statement they said: “We are so proud to launch this scholarship in dad’s name. He knew about it before he died and was involved in the early planning of how it would operate and the young people from lower income families it will help into journalism.”

Clive Jones, who appointed Hewlett to be director of programmes when he was chief executive of Carlton Television, adds: “These scholarships will be a worthy memorial to a brilliant, inspirational journalist that so many of us were proud to work with and call a friend.”

Theresa Wise, RTS chief executive, said: “Steve was a vehement campaigner for improving access to the media industry for those with geographically diverse and low income backgrounds so the fund offers a great way to celebrate his life and support his legacy.”

Organisations already committing funds to the scholarship include the BBC, Channel 4, ITN, Sky News, the London Press Club, Google UK and Scott Trust chairman Peter Taylor.

Donations to the memorial fund can be made online, or through payments to the bank account number: 32510047, with the sort code: 60-40-04.

Picture: PA/BBC

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × one =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Political columnists eat humble pie and apologise over dire election predictions for Corbyn and Labour Political columnists eat humble pie and apologise over dire election predictions for Corbyn and Labour
  2. The Guardian set to go tabloid as it nears outsourced print deal with Trinity Mirror
  3. Archant suspends publication of four London luxury lifestyle magazines Archant suspends publication of four London luxury lifestyle magazines
  4. General election: Only five out of top 100 most-shared stories on social media were pro-Tory General election: Only five out of top 100 most-shared stories on social media were pro-Tory
  5. The Sun says sorry after breaking promise to judge not to name Ian Brady animal charities The Sun says sorry after breaking promise to judge not to name Ian Brady animal charities

Latest Jobs

Political columnists eat humble pie and apologise over dire election predictions for Corbyn and Labour
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE