
March 26, 2018

Media Scotland editor-in-chief Allan Rennie steps down after 24 years

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Trinity Mirror has announced that Media Scotland managing director and editor-in-chief Allan Rennie will leave the company.

Rennie’s departure comes after 24 years at the company, during which he served as editor of both the Daily Record and Sunday Mail newspapers.

The move comes as part of “changes” to Trinity Mirror’s organisational structure, according to a spokesperson for the publisher.

Daily Record editor Murray Foote stepped down in February after four years and was replaced by Media Scotland digital director David Dick.

Rennie’s role will not be replaced, Hold the Front Page has reported, with Dick taking full control of Trinity Mirror’s Scottish titles and websites.

Rennie said: “I am so proud to have worked with so many talented people in Scotland and across the Group over the last 24 years.

“I loved my time at Media Scotland, overseeing the best national and local titles in the land and the launch of exciting new sites such as Glasgow Live.

“I would like to thank all my colleagues at Trinity Mirror for their support – and wish them all the best for the future.”

Trinity Mirror chief executive Simon Fox added: “Allan has had a distinguished career at Trinity Mirror over the past 24 years.

“He edited the Daily Record and Sunday Mail and served as editorial director for our national titles.

“I am enormously grateful to Allan for his leadership of the business and wish him every future success.”

