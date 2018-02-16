Media Scotland digital director David Dick named next Daily Record editor as Murray Foote steps down

Daily Record editor Murray Foote is to step down after four years.

Foote, who is also responsible for the Sunday Mail in his role as Media Scotland editor in chief (nationals), said the decision to leave the Trinity Mirror-owned title was “entirely mine”.

He added: “I will always have a great affection for the Record. It has been a part of my life for many years.

“And while being editor of this great Scottish institution has been a massive personal privilege, the greater privilege has been working alongside the best group of journalists in Scotland.”

During Foote’s editorship the Record was named Scottish Newspaper of the Year three times.

Media Scotland digital director David Dick will take over from Foote at the beginning of March.

Dick worked at the Evening Times in Glasgow and joined the Sunday Herald in 1999, going onto serve as is deputy editor.

He was appointed digital editor in 2015, launching the Glasgow Live website in 2016 and winning Digital Team of the Year awards for the Record at last years Scottish Press awards.

Dick said: “It is an incredible honour to be asked to lead the finest group of journalists in the country.

“There is no bigger job in the Scottish media and while the industry faces challenges we have an outstanding team which will ensure a bright future for our print and digital mastheads.

“My role in digital has been incredibly rewarding and we have enjoyed huge success over the past two and a half years. Long may that continue.

“Following Murray Foote as the editor-in-chief of the print titles is no small task and I know that we, as a team, can build on his success.”

