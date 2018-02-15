All Sections

February 15, 2018

Max Mosley in bid to 'gag' Sun, Times and Daily Mail from reporting past sex orgy and his funding ties to Impress

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Press reform campaigner Max Mosley is attempting to use data protection laws to “gag” newspapers from reporting his involvement in a sex orgy years ago and his funding links to Impress.

The former motor racing boss has threatened legal action against the Times, Sun and Daily Mail  and at least one other national newspaper.

Mosley is said to want the newspapers to stop referring to the News of the World story in 2008 that exposed his involvement in an orgy with paid dominatrices, over which he won £60,000 in privacy damages.

The Sun said the move was a “bid to gag the press”. It added: “If Mosley wins the case, even the public judgement about the orgy story may never be allowed to be reported again.”

Mosley is also understood to be targeting claims that he directly funds alternative press regulator Impress – a rival to the Independent Press Standards Organisation, which regulates the vast majority of the UK press.

Impress is funded through the Independent Press Regulation Trust, which in turn is backed by a guaranteed £3.8m funding deal over four years by the Alexander Mosley Charitable Trust, in which Mosley is a trustee.

Mosley has previously told the BBC: “Where the money comes from doesn’t matter. If it had come from the National Lottery, exactly the same, Impress is completely independent.”

Judges rejected a High Court challenge by the News Media Association last year that Impress’s dependence on third-party funding from Mosley meant it should not have been recognized as an official press regulator.

They said that, while Impress was dependent on Mosley – “a proponent of strict regulation of the press” – this did not undermine the body’s independence.

The Daily Mail reported that Mosley has claimed the paper’s owner, Associated Newspapers, had breached data protection “principles” in 34 articles published since 2013.

Picture: BBC

