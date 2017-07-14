All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 14, 2017

Max Mosley-funded press regulator Impress fines website Byline which he has shares in

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

When Max Mosley began his campaign for tighter controls on the press he could not have foreseen that the press regulator he funds would end up fining a publisher which he has shares in.

But this was what happened yesterday when the arbitration service used by regulator Impress ordered Byline Media to pay freelance journalist Dennis Rice libel damages of £2,500.

Timeline

The defamatory tweet, sent from the @Byline account on 6 March 2016, said: “If anyone else remembers @Dennisricemedia tabloid trolling #Leveson witnesses and @Byline Media journos we have new evidence might explain.”

Impress is almost entirely funded by £3.8m provided indirectly by Max Mosley’s family charity.

Mosley is also listed in Companies House filings as one of 11 shareholders in Byline Media Holdings.

Byline is a news website which publishes investigations paid for by crowdfunding.

It has extensively written about tabloid phone-hacking, illegal information gathering and other alleged journalistic corruption.

As a member of Impress it was compelled to take part in the arbitration process to settle the libel dispute.

Because neither side in the case engaged lawyers, the legal claim was free for Rice to pursue. Under Impress rules, it will pay the arbitration fees provided Byline has a turnover of less than £1m a year.

Impress offers the independent arbitration service, in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, for legal claims of defamation, breach of confidence, misuse of private information, malicious falsehood and harassment against publishers.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

15 + ten =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. 'David and Goliath' legal battle sees Rochdale Online win payout from Manchester Evening News over Danczuk expenses story 'David and Goliath' legal battle sees Rochdale Online win payout from Manchester Evening News over Danczuk expenses story
  2. Byline Media ordered to pay journalist Dennis Rice £2,500 under first libel arbitration from regulator Impress Byline Media ordered to pay journalist Dennis Rice £2,500 under first libel arbitration from regulator Impress
  3. News agency trade association boss calls for boycott of Independent over 'no copyright in news' stance on court story News agency trade association boss calls for boycott of Independent over 'no copyright in news' stance on court story
  4. Up to 40 jobs to go at Hearst UK as it 'streamlines' titles including Prima, Red, Good Housekeeping and Country Living
  5. Facebook and Google can dictate terms to publishers - yet competition law stops them combining to resist the Duopoly Facebook and Google can dictate terms to publishers - yet competition law stops them combining to resist the Duopoly

Latest Jobs

Cambridge News restructure putting seven jobs at risk as cuts to fall on design and features teams