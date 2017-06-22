Mashable has become the latest news organisation to launch on Snapchat in the UK.

Mashable UK is producing daily content for the social media platform which claims to have 10m users in the UK.

Snapchat Discover allows users to view exclusive third party content on their phone. Users subscribe and then get access to whatever the organisation uploads whether that be photos, videos and events for 24 hours before it is deleted.

This also includes Snap Ads, which are 10-second, full screen videos.

Publishers share ad revenue with Snapchat.

Gregory Gittrich, chief content creator for Mashable UK said: “Our editorial team in the UK runs the largest international edition of Mashable so it’s only natural for us to expand our successful and valuable partnership with Snapchat to the UK. We’re looking forward to producing great local culture and tech stories for millions of Snapchatters.”

Other UK outlets producing content for Snapchat include: