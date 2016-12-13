All Sections

December 13, 2016

Mary Nightingale to be sole anchor of ITV Evening News in 2017

By Jasper Cox Twitter
ITV News Mary Nightingale

Mary Nightingale will present the ITV Evening News alone for four days a week from next year.

Nightingale has presented the 30-minute bulletin, which airs at 6.30pm, Monday to Friday, for the past 16 years.

She anchored the coverage of the 2010 and 2015 elections, as well as the US Election last month.

On the remaining day the programme will be anchored by someone else in the presenting team.

The announcement was accompanied by a series of personnel changes at ITV News for the New Year.

Chris Ship will become Royal Editor from March, following Tim Ewart’s retirement announcement earlier this year. Ship is currently Deputy Political Editor for ITV News.

His achievements include breaking the news that David Cameron was resigning as Prime Minister.

Nina Nannar has been appointed as Arts Editor after spells as an arts and media correspondent and news reporter.

