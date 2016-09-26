All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 26, 2016

Martin Bashir returns to BBC News as religious affairs correspondent

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
martin_bashir

High-profile journalist Martin Bashir is returning to BBC News after 12 years away.

Bashir takes up the role of religious affairs correspondent, replacing Caroline Wyatt who stepped down this summer after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The posting was advertised online as a grade 10 role, which according to an internal BBC report published by the Telegraph attracts an average salary of £60,000.

Bashir made his name conducting high-profile interviews, including with Princess Diana and Michael Jackson, as well as documentaries such as an investigation into abuse within the Church of Scientology and exposing the “BALCO” performance-enhancing drugs scandal.

Bashir worked as a BBC News correspondent from 1987 to 1992 before moving on to Panorama for five years.

He presented BBC Radio 4’s Sunday programme until 2004 before switching to ITV’s Tonight.

Later he moved to the USA to host ABC’s Nightline programme. In 2010 he joined NBC News as an anchor for MSNBC and a correspondent on NBC’s Dateline programme.

No related posts.

He resigned from MSNBC in 2013 after he accused Sarah Palin of making light of slavery and called her America’s “resident dunce”.

Jonathan Munro, head of BBC Newsgathering, said: “Martin’s track record in enterprising journalism is well known and respected in the industry and amongst our audiences.

“As a student of theology, Martin will bring immense knowledge of the brief to his new role, and an enthusiasm to cover the broadest range of faith-based stories.”

Bashir said: “The opportunity to cover the broad spectrum of religious affairs is challenging and compelling and I cannot wait to get started.”

The Guardian describe Bashir in 2003 as a “devoutly Christian introvert”.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Time for journalists to change the way they talk about Corbyn says LBC and BBC Newsnight host James O'Brien Time for journalists to change the way they talk about Corbyn says LBC and BBC Newsnight host James O'Brien
  2. Jeremy Paxman on BBC's 'clever' people who spiked Newsnight's Savile scoop without a 'confrontation' Jeremy Paxman on BBC's 'clever' people who spiked Newsnight's Savile scoop without a 'confrontation'
  3. Martin Bashir returns to BBC News as religious affairs correspondent Martin Bashir returns to BBC News as religious affairs correspondent
  4. UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online) UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online)
  5. Rupert Murdoch's News Corp completes Wireless Group takeover Rupert Murdoch's News Corp completes Wireless Group takeover

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Enter by 30 September 2016

CLOSE