Marketing manager given top job at Gay Times in editorial shake-up under new owner

Josh Rivers has been appointed as editor of the Gay Times following an editorial shake-up by the title’s new owner that has seen its previous editor and deputy editor leave the business.

A spokesperson for the monthly title said Rivers’ promotion from marketing manager was a “strategic move to best serve the magazine’s diverse and culturally inquisitive audience”.

The Gay Times, which has been in print since 1984, was bought by James Frost (also its chief executive) from publisher Millivres Prowler in March this year.

These latest editorial changes, which have seen editor Darren Scott and deputy editor Ryan Butcher step down from their roles, are said to be part of his “vision for the brand”.

The magazine is set to undergo a total re-design under the direction of Visual Talent, publishers of Wonderland and Man About Town magazines, with the website also relaunching in the New Year to include a new forum-style opinion section.

Rivers (pictured top) said: “Many in our community remember their first time reading Gay Times – that heart-pounding moment when they pulled the magazine from the shelf in the shop, when they first encountered other men who thought and felt like them.

“I’m thrilled to re-ignite our spark and to help create a monthly journal that speaks to the vast and varied lived experiences of our community – in its entirety.”

Frost said: “Since we met in 2016, I’ve been very impressed with Josh’s passion, enthusiasm and dedication to serving the LGBT+ community.

“It’s Josh’s consistently inclusive and expansive view of our community, and his fresh ideas and enthusiasm that make him the perfect person to lead Gay Times.

“I am thrilled he’s accepted the challenge; we share the belief that contemporary men are looking for something more from LGBT+ media, and together with the team at Visual Talent, we are going to deliver exactly that.”

He added: “On behalf of our team, I want to thank Darren and Ryan for their contribution. We truly wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

The December issue of Gay Times will be the first under Rivers’ editorship, on sale from 30 November.