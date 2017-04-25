All Sections

April 25, 2017

Mark Austin goes 'back on the road' as US correspondent for Sky News

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Former ITV News at Ten host Mark Austin is joining Sky News on a one-year contract to be its US correspondent.

Austin left ITN after 30 years at the end of 2016. He spent eight years presenting the ITV News at Ten before being moved to the channel’s 6.30pm slot.

Austin said: “The Trump Presidency is one of the most extraordinary stories of our time. I want to go back on the road so where better to do it than America, when better to do it than now and who better to do it for than Sky, an organisation with news at its very heart.”

