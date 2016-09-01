Marie Claire expands digital team in bid to double UK web figures

Women’s monthly Marie Claire has expanded its digital team, creating three new editorial roles, as it looks to double its online reach to more than two million unique monthly users in the UK.

The roles of fashion editor, beauty editor and a multimedia editor focusing on video content have been created to expand the magazine’s digital team ahead of the site’s relaunch on 6 September.

The website will “increase the premium feel” and enhance the user experience on desktop and mobile devices, said a spokesperson. The print edition has also been redesigned.

The investment is part of a plan to “significantly increase” Marie Claire’s scale, a spokesperson said.

Justine Southall, Time Inc. UK’s managing director for fashion and beauty, said: “Marie Claire is one of the most iconic media brands and with this investment we intend to double the website reach to more than 2 million unique users in the UK within 18 months.”

New contributors have been commissioned to help create a “new visual language” for readers as the magazine looks to re-affirm its appeal with “millennially-minded women”, said a spokesperson.

They said content is aimed at millennials aged 30 and over and readers “who share Marie Claire’s values and passions”.

This editorial direction is reflected in a “new aesthetic” that is being rolled out across print, digital and social media platforms following a design refresh from new creative director Phoebe Sing.

It looks to portray a more “artistic, creative and colourful” look that “reflects a cooler, edgier mood in luxury fashion”, according to a spokesperson.

Said Southall: “The new aesthetic conveys a modern femininity that will appeal to our smart and fashionable audience, while Marie Claire’s Think Smart, Look Amazing ethos and authentic storytelling continue to set us apart.”

Content focused on interiors and lifestyle will also been added to the website which is said to have improved signposting to help readers find stories more easily.

Marie Claire has a total monthly UK circulation of 165,362 copies, according to ABC figures to the end of June. The magazine launched in the UK in 1988.