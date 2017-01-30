Manchester Evening News' Wayne Ankers is appointed editor of Huddersfield Examiner

Wayne Ankers has been appointed as the new editor of the Huddersfield Examiner.

Ankers is currently the associate editor for content at the Manchester Evening News (MEN). He will take over the reins next month following Roy Wright’s departure after 15 years at the helm.

While at the MEN, Ankers is said to have played a key role in the development of its online news coverage.

The website has the highest number of daily average unique browsers (652,881 according to the latest ABC figures) among the daily regional newspapers.

Ankers said: “I have absolutely loved my time at the MEN.

“It really has been a privilege to lead such a team of talented journalists and to be involved in some of the biggest stories, not just in Manchester but in the country.

“There are too many major news breaks to mention but I will never forget the day Dale Cregan shot dead two women police officers or being the night news editor when riots broke out in Greater Manchester in 2011.

“I have also learnt so much about digital development over the past few years. My colleagues know that I like new challenges as well as having a soft spot for Yorkshire.

“I have been given a fantastic opportunity to now lead the team as editor of the Huddersfield Examiner and it is one I hope to tackle with the same hunger and desire I have shown for every role I’ve had in my career.”

Ankers started as a reporter at the Rochdale Observer, one of the Trinity Mirror-owned MEN’s weekly titles, before moving to the daily title’s syndication department in 2000.

Five years later he joined the newsdesk and worked as an assistant news editor for ten years before being appointed to his current role in 2014.

Rob Irvine, editor in chief of the MEN and Huddersfield Examiner, said: “Roy is a tough act to follow but in Wayne, the Examiner will have one of the best of Trinity Mirror’s emerging crop of top talent.

“He has proved himself as a great print and digital journalist and as an inspiring leader. I wish him and the Examiner every success.”

Neil Benson, Trinity Mirror’s editorial director for regionals, added: “Wayne’s energy, enthusiasm and outstanding all-round skills are great for the Examiner which, under Roy’s excellent leadership, is in very good shape.

” know Wayne will grab this terrific opportunity with both hands.”

Ankers will join the Examiner on 27 February.

Picture: Trinity Mirror/Andy Lambert