Manchester Evening News launches localised Oldham edition following closure of the Evening Chronicle

The Manchester Evening News has launched an Oldham edition following the closure on 31 August of the town’s independent daily – the Oldham Evening Chronicle.

The MEN hsa promised a localised front page for Oldham as well as “several pages of Oldham news towards the front of the paper”.

MEN editor Rob Irvine said: “It was a sad day for the town when the Chronicle ceased publication after 163 years.

“But the town still retains a daily newspaper with the Manchester Evening News being a long-standing favourite.

“It is clear from the number of additional readers coming to us in recent days that there is strong desire for a daily mixture of local, regional and national news and sport.

“So we are stepping up our daily coverage of the town and also making sure that Latics fans are well served.

“We have substantially increased our reporting presence in the town and contacting groups and organisations direct and through social media to tell them that the MEN is here for them.”

Rival publisher Newsquest is launching a paid-for weekly newspaper for the town on 21 September called the Oldham Times.

Oldham is eight miles away from Manchester city centre. The borough of Oldham, which includes neighbouring towns, has a population of 230,000.