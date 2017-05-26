Journalists from around the UK volunteer to provide relief cover for Manchester Evening News

Thirty journalists from across Trinity Mirror’s regional newspapers have volunteered to help relieve staff at the Manchester Evening News who have been working “round the clock” since the bomb attack in the city.

Journalists in newsrooms across the country owned by the publisher were asked if they would like to shift at the daily title so their colleagues could “take a break after working round the clock”, said a spokesperson.

Reporters from Cambridge, Liverpool, Teesside, Derby, Cardiff, Bath, Grimsby and Cheltenham have answered the call and will provide cover in the paper’s newsroom over the next ten days.

Most are said to be reporters, with some digital production staff also involved. The Irish Mirror team in Northern Ireland is also helping out with subbing work for the Manchester Evening News (MEN) paper.

Children were among 22 people killed and dozens injured when a terrorist exploded a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after a pop concert on Monday evening.

Neil Benson, Trinity Mirror’s editorial director for regionals, said: “It has been a very dark week for Manchester but the MEN team has won praise from around the world for their reporting of the arena bomb attack.

“The response to our request for staff from other Trinity Mirror newsrooms to go to Manchester was instant and truly heartwarming.

“They will be working on the many follow-up angles, which gives them an opportunity to be involved in a once-in-a-generation story, and will enable the MEN to maintain the outstanding quality of its coverage.”

Rob Irvine, MEN editor-in-chief said: “The first of our colleagues have arrived and they are already making a massive contribution to our coverage.

“We have some critically important events taking place this weekend in Greater Manchester, including a range of memorial services, vigils and culminating on Sunday with thousands of runners taking part in the Great Manchester Run.

“And with our colleagues’ support we can continue to ensure the very best of reporting across our region.”

The newspaper’s appeal, raising money for the families of the bombing victims, has so far raised more than £1.6m. You can donate here.