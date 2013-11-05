Making a difference: All the finalists for the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards 2013

Sponsored by:
Press Gazette is proud to announce the finalists for the second British Journalism Awards.
Uniquely among major British journalism prizes the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards is open to all journalists wherever they work and has a focus on recognising journalism which is in the public interest AND interesting to the public.
The event is free to enter and attend thanks to the sponsors (see below) and to The Stationers’ Company which has again contributed the use of its impressive hall on Ave Maria Lane, in London.
Today we can announce that Santander UK is the lead sponsor for this year's event.
A spokesman for the bank said: “Santander UK is delighted to be supporting the British Journalism Awards 2013. Having a vibrant British press is in the interest of both business and public alike, and we are looking forward to playing our part in congratulating the best of British journalism on December 2.”
Press Gazette editor Dominic Ponsford said: “We launched the British Journalism Awards last year partly as a response to the one-sided portrayal of our industry which was on display at the Leveson Inquiry.
“With the News of the World hacking trial now under way, and the reputation of our industry again under attack, it is just as important this year to publicly celebrate the good that journalists do.
“We are particularly grateful to the various sponsors who are supporting public interest journalism by making this event possible, enabling us to again make it free to enter and attend.
“This year there were more than 300 awards entries representing every major British newspaper group and broadcaster as well as many specialist titles.
“Time and again they illustrate the vital role journalists play in British society, stepping in to highlight injustice and a shine light when politicians, business people and others in positions of power let us down.”
All the winners will be announced on Monday, 2 December, at Stationers’ Hall and on this website.
There is no shortlist for Journalist of the Year and the Marie Colvin Award (sponsored by Syria Relief), the winners will be announced on the night.
Business Finance and Economics Journalist of the Year – sponsored by Astellas
Tom Bergin, Reuters
Stephen Grey, Reuters
Sarah O'Connor, Financial Times
Laura Kuenssberg, ITV News
John Gapper, Financial Times
David Enrich, The Wall Street Journal Europe
Breaking News Award
Channel 4 News: Plebgate – Plebs, lies and videotape
Exaro, the Murdoch recording
The Independent (Tom Harper), blue-chip hacking revelations
The Observer (Catherine Deveney), UK’s top cardinal accused of ‘inappropriate acts’ by priests
The Sunday Times (Insight), Generals for hire
The Times (Anthony Loyd), Revealed: tragic victims of Syria’s nerve gas war
Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Air France KLM
Child sexual exploitation, The Times
Fight for April, The Sun
Ladder for London, London Evening Standard
Safe Weekend Care, The Sunday Times
Wedding for terminally ill cancer sufferer, Scunthorpe Telegraph
Westminster for Sale, The Sunday Times
Foreign Affairs Journalist of the Year
Anthony Loyd, The Times
Hala Jaber, The Sunday Times
Katrina Manson, The Financial Times
Kim Sengupta, The Independent
Patrick Cockburn, The Independent
Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times
Investigation of the Year
The Snowden Files, The Guardian
Sins of our Fathers, BBC Scotland
Plebgate – Plebs, Lies and Videotape, Channel 4 Dispatches
Grooming scandal, Andrew Norfolk, The Times
David Hunt (The Untouchable), Michael Gillard, The Sunday Times
Cancer surgeon with high death rates, Jeanette Oldham, Birmingham Mail
New Journalist of the Year (for journalists who have been in the industry for three years or less)
Alex Ralph, The Times
Fiona O’Cleirigh, Exaro News
Maeve McClenaghan, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Patrick Kingsley, The Guardian
Sarah Morrison, The Independent
Simon Murphy, The Mail on Sunday
Photojournalist of the Year
Jeremy Selwyn, London Evening Standard
Mark Scott, The Sentinel
Oli Scarff, Getty Images
Richard Pohle, The Times
Suzanne Plunkett, Thomson Reuters
Politics Journalist of the Year
Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian
Janan Ganesh, Financial Times
Joe Murphy, London Evening Standard
Neil Elkes, Birmingham Post and Mail
Steve Richards, The Independent
Jonathan Calvert and Heidi Blake, The Sunday Times Insight team
Journalism Innovation of the Year
360 degree interactive camera, Lewis Whyld
GuardianWitness, The Guardian
Ooh-Ar augmented reality platform (as used in The Sentinel and Bristol Post)
Sun+
The Brixton Bugle and Brixton Blog
Voices in Danger, The Independent
Sports Journalist of the Year – sponsored by the Hippodrome Casino
Christian Sylt, freelance for City AM and The Independent
David Conn, The Guardian
Ian Herbert, The Independent
Luke Edwards, Telegraph Media Group
Mark Ogden, Telegraph Media Group
Sam Wallace, The Independent
Science and Technology Journalist of the Year – sponsored by the Wellcome Trust
Robin McKie, The Observer
Pallab Ghosh, BBC
Leslie Hook, Financial Times
Helen Thomson, New Scientist
Gareth Iacobucci, British Medical Journal
Andrew Gregory, Daily Mirror
The judges for the 2013 British Journalism Awards were:
-
George Brock, former managing editor of The Times and head of journalism at City University (and a Liveryman of the Stationers’ Company)
-
Lori Miles, former editor of Mizz, Chat, Take a Break and the London Evening News
-
Kevin Marsh, former editor of Today and the BBC College of Journalism
-
Peter Preston, editor of The Guardian from 1975 to 1995
-
John Dale, fomerly of The Observer, Daily Mail and editor of Take a Break for 20 years. Ten-time BSME Awards winner
-
Liz Gerard, former chief sub-editor of The Times with 40 years experience in journalism – author of the SubScribe blog
-
Fiona Fox, chief executive of the Science Media Centre
-
Alan Geere, former editor of titles including The Tribune (USA), the Trinidad Express and the Northcliffe Media South East series
-
John Mair, former BBC producer and editor of 10 books on journalism
-
Robin Morgan, former Sunday Times Magazine editorPeter Cole, emeritus professor of journalism at Sheffield University, former deputy editor of The Guardian and founder editor of the Sunday Correspondent
- Ian Reeves, former editor of Press Gazette now director of learning at the University of Kent journalism department
-
Paul Charman, head of journalism at the London College of Communications
- Dominic Ponsford, editor of Press Gazette
