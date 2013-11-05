Making a difference: All the finalists for the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards 2013

Sponsored by:

Press Gazette is proud to announce the finalists for the second British Journalism Awards.

Uniquely among major British journalism prizes the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards is open to all journalists wherever they work and has a focus on recognising journalism which is in the public interest AND interesting to the public.

The event is free to enter and attend thanks to the sponsors (see below) and to The Stationers’ Company which has again contributed the use of its impressive hall on Ave Maria Lane, in London.

Today we can announce that Santander UK is the lead sponsor for this year's event.

A spokesman for the bank said: “Santander UK is delighted to be supporting the British Journalism Awards 2013. Having a vibrant British press is in the interest of both business and public alike, and we are looking forward to playing our part in congratulating the best of British journalism on December 2.”

Press Gazette editor Dominic Ponsford said: “We launched the British Journalism Awards last year partly as a response to the one-sided portrayal of our industry which was on display at the Leveson Inquiry.

“With the News of the World hacking trial now under way, and the reputation of our industry again under attack, it is just as important this year to publicly celebrate the good that journalists do.

“We are particularly grateful to the various sponsors who are supporting public interest journalism by making this event possible, enabling us to again make it free to enter and attend.

“This year there were more than 300 awards entries representing every major British newspaper group and broadcaster as well as many specialist titles.

“Time and again they illustrate the vital role journalists play in British society, stepping in to highlight injustice and a shine light when politicians, business people and others in positions of power let us down.”

All the winners will be announced on Monday, 2 December, at Stationers’ Hall and on this website.

There is no shortlist for Journalist of the Year and the Marie Colvin Award (sponsored by Syria Relief), the winners will be announced on the night.

Business Finance and Economics Journalist of the Year – sponsored by Astellas

Tom Bergin, Reuters

Stephen Grey, Reuters

Sarah O'Connor, Financial Times

Laura Kuenssberg, ITV News

John Gapper, Financial Times

David Enrich, The Wall Street Journal Europe

Breaking News Award

Channel 4 News: Plebgate – Plebs, lies and videotape

Exaro, the Murdoch recording

The Independent (Tom Harper), blue-chip hacking revelations

The Observer (Catherine Deveney), UK’s top cardinal accused of ‘inappropriate acts’ by priests

The Sunday Times (Insight), Generals for hire

The Times (Anthony Loyd), Revealed: tragic victims of Syria’s nerve gas war

Campaign of the Year – sponsored by Air France KLM

Child sexual exploitation, The Times

Fight for April, The Sun

Ladder for London, London Evening Standard

Safe Weekend Care, The Sunday Times

Wedding for terminally ill cancer sufferer, Scunthorpe Telegraph

Westminster for Sale, The Sunday Times

Foreign Affairs Journalist of the Year

Anthony Loyd, The Times

Hala Jaber, The Sunday Times

Katrina Manson, The Financial Times

Kim Sengupta, The Independent

Patrick Cockburn, The Independent

Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times

Investigation of the Year

The Snowden Files, The Guardian

Sins of our Fathers, BBC Scotland

Plebgate – Plebs, Lies and Videotape, Channel 4 Dispatches

Grooming scandal, Andrew Norfolk, The Times

David Hunt (The Untouchable), Michael Gillard, The Sunday Times

Cancer surgeon with high death rates, Jeanette Oldham, Birmingham Mail

New Journalist of the Year (for journalists who have been in the industry for three years or less)

Alex Ralph, The Times

Fiona O’Cleirigh, Exaro News

Maeve McClenaghan, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Patrick Kingsley, The Guardian

Sarah Morrison, The Independent

Simon Murphy, The Mail on Sunday

Photojournalist of the Year

Jeremy Selwyn, London Evening Standard

Mark Scott, The Sentinel

Oli Scarff, Getty Images

Richard Pohle, The Times

Suzanne Plunkett, Thomson Reuters

Politics Journalist of the Year

Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian

Janan Ganesh, Financial Times

Joe Murphy, London Evening Standard

Neil Elkes, Birmingham Post and Mail

Steve Richards, The Independent

Jonathan Calvert and Heidi Blake, The Sunday Times Insight team

Journalism Innovation of the Year

360 degree interactive camera, Lewis Whyld

GuardianWitness, The Guardian

Ooh-Ar augmented reality platform (as used in The Sentinel and Bristol Post)

Sun+

The Brixton Bugle and Brixton Blog

Voices in Danger, The Independent

Sports Journalist of the Year – sponsored by the Hippodrome Casino

Christian Sylt, freelance for City AM and The Independent

David Conn, The Guardian

Ian Herbert, The Independent

Luke Edwards, Telegraph Media Group

Mark Ogden, Telegraph Media Group

Sam Wallace, The Independent

Science and Technology Journalist of the Year – sponsored by the Wellcome Trust

Robin McKie, The Observer

Pallab Ghosh, BBC

Leslie Hook, Financial Times

Helen Thomson, New Scientist

Gareth Iacobucci, British Medical Journal

Andrew Gregory, Daily Mirror

The judges for the 2013 British Journalism Awards were:

George Brock, former managing editor of The Times and head of journalism at City University (and a Liveryman of the Stationers’ Company)

Lori Miles, former editor of Mizz, Chat, Take a Break and the London Evening News

Kevin Marsh, former editor of Today and the BBC College of Journalism

Peter Preston, editor of The Guardian from 1975 to 1995

John Dale, fomerly of The Observer, Daily Mail and editor of Take a Break for 20 years. Ten-time BSME Awards winner

Liz Gerard, former chief sub-editor of The Times with 40 years experience in journalism – author of the SubScribe blog

Fiona Fox, chief executive of the Science Media Centre

Alan Geere, former editor of titles including The Tribune (USA), the Trinidad Express and the Northcliffe Media South East series

John Mair, former BBC producer and editor of 10 books on journalism

Robin Morgan, former Sunday Times Magazine editorPeter Cole, emeritus professor of journalism at Sheffield University, former deputy editor of The Guardian and founder editor of the Sunday Correspondent

Ian Reeves, former editor of Press Gazette now director of learning at the University of Kent journalism department

Paul Charman, head of journalism at the London College of Communications



Dominic Ponsford, editor of Press Gazette