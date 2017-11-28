Mail Online pays substantial damages to teacher after Katie Hopkins wrongly said she took children to Trump protest

Mail Online has apologised and paid “substantial damages” plus legal costs to a teacher libelled in a Katie Hopkins column.
The column was published on 5 February 2017 and wrongly stated that Jackie Teale had taken her class to protest against Donald Trump outside Westminster. In fact she took a banner made by some of her 12-year-old pupils to the protest.
Writing for The Guardian on 2 February this year, Teale spoke about her interactions with Hopkins on Twitter.
Responding to a column from Hopkins which said UK anti-Trump protesters were: “unemployed, unwashed child-neglectors” Teale replied on Twitter: “I went after a 12-hour day at work, to take a banner made by some of my Year 8 pupils who have more heart (and brain) than you.”
Hopkins retweeted this and said: “I fear for young minds, brainwashed by liberals pushing their agenda…8?”
Teale said the poster actually showed the quote from Martin Luther King: “I have a dream”.
A Hopkins column published on 5 February was headlined: “Schools are supposed to teach kids HOW to think for themselves, not WHAT to think. So why are so many liberal teachers bullying and brain-washing children with their own intolerant views?”.
The apology, published by Mail Online today states:
“An article published in Katie Hopkins’ column on 5 February 2017 reported that Jackie Teale, a teacher, had taken her class to a protest against Donald Trump outside Westminster. We are happy to make clear that that statement was wrong. It was in fact a banner made by some of her twelve-year-old pupils which she took to the protest. We apologise to Ms Teale for this error and have agreed to pay Ms Teale substantial damages and legal costs.”
Hopkins has written a column for Mail Online for two years. The last one appeared on 5 October and Press Gazette revealed yesterday that she has left the publisher by “mutual consent”.
She also yesterday deleted all her historic posts on Twitter.
This article fudges the main point, which is that Hopkins published a column attacking Jackie Teale only after the teacher had had the temerity to criticise online an earlier piece by Hopkins about the demo. Hopkins, who is utterly intolerant of criticism of or disagreement with her own views, then wrote a vicious piece about Teale, knowing perfectly well that the result would be a deluge of hatred directed towards the teacher, as was indeed the case. This is how the Mail and its columnists attempt to scare people out of criticising them. Thank goodness for people with guts who are not prepared to succumb to these bully-boy tactics.