February 16, 2017

Mail Online hit new traffic record in January with 15.6m daily and 243m monthly browsers

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Mail Online hit a new website traffic record in January with 15.6m daily browsers and 243m over the course of the month, according to ABC.

This compares to the site’s previous record of 15.2m daily browsers in August 2016.

The site averaged just over 200m daily page impressions a day in a month where the news was dominated by the inauguration of US president Donald Trump.

In terms of unique browsers, around three quarters come from outside the UK, with 66m inside the UK. Each browser counted by ABC is a different device (rather a different person).

The Guardian website is believed to be in second place (in terms of UK newspaper websites), although it is not currently audited by ABC.

Its internal data claims 8.9m average daily browsers (up 18.7 per cent).
The Sun was the fastest growing website, up 122 per cent year on year to 4.2m unique browers per day.

All other UK national newspaper websites grew year on year, with the exception of the Telegraph which fell 12.3 per cent as it felt the effect of creating an online paywall for premium editorial content.

UK newspaper website traffic for January 2017 (source ABC)

Title Daily average browsers m/m % change y/y % change
MailOnline 15,641,619 11.8 5.98
Mirror Group Nationals 5,453,722 9.96 13.09
The Independent 4,830,779 34.46 45.01
The Sun 4,247,921 20.16 122.41
Telegraph 4,044,489 15.31 -12.3
express.co.uk 1,637,521 16.05 16.99
Metro 1,590,809 17.41 12.17
dailystar.co.uk 993,425 33.37 10.22
Manchester Evening News 785,747 20.35 13.33
Evening Standard 664,843 22.14 32.41
Liverpool Echo 555,616 21.68 -0.01
Wales Online 381,989 30.45 16.82
Birmingham Mail 357,713 28.78 55.09
Chronicle Live 277,533 30.02 8.75
GazetteLive 134,347 30.1 18.9
Hull Daily Mail (Web) 129,197 24.03
Nottingham Post (Web) 113,624 23.34
Bristol Post (Web) 112,586 19.83
Daily Post (Wales) 99,963 23.22 17.86
Plymouth Herald (Web) 94,161 17.33
Stoke Sentinel 91,204 14.75
Derby Telegraph (Web) 89,697 26.17
Coventry Telegraph 86,979 31.15 25
Huddersfield Daily Examiner 85,190 68.83 42.52
Leicester Mercury (Web) 83,230 36.98
South Wales Evening Post (Web) 67,178 31.15
Get Surrey 58,660 11.96
Cambridge News (Web) 52,144 23.2
Grimsby Telegraph (Web) 46,904 22.12
Get Reading 45,404 1.99

