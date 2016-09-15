All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 15, 2016

Mail Online hit daily ABC record of 15.3m in August as Sun Online was fastest growing site

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
mailonlie

Mail Online hit a new traffic record of 15.3m unique browsers in August, beating the previous peak hit in July – according to ABC.

Meanwhile, The Sun was the fastest growing UK newspaper website audited by ABC, up 129 per cent year on year and 14.2 per cent month on month.

Timeline

The News UK tabloid dropped its online paywall last November and has made big gains since relaunching in a mobile-first format in June.

The Evening Standard also made significant progress month on month, up 10.8 per cent. It was the second fastest growing site year on year, up 58.5 per cent to 672,455 unique browsers per day.

In terms of monthly unique browsers, the Standard noted that it grew faster than any of the national newspaper websites in August.

Digital editor Geoff Teather said: “These figures are particularly pleasing off the back of a huge team effort to bring comprehensive and compelling coverage of the Rio games.

“August was also an unusually busy news month and the traffic growth demonstrates once again the strength and appeal of the Evening Standard brand.”

Other sites slipped back following intense interest around the EU referendum in July.

The Guardian dropped 13 per cent to 8.5m unique browsers per day and the Telegraph fell 8.2 per cent to 4.8m

Overall, Mail Online attracted 248m unique browsers over the whole of August according to ABC. Some 63m of these were in the UK.

Note: ABC counts different devices (rather than people) accessing the websites.

UK newspaper website ABC figures for August 2016 (source ABC)

Title Avg daily browsers Month on month % change Year on year % change
MailOnline 15,228,325 2.35 11.13
theguardian.com 8,352,910 -12.94 11.05
Mirror Group Nationals 5,262,564 -0.23 23.29
Telegraph 4,769,878 -8.15 8.04
The Independent 3,655,785 -8.47 45.04
The Sun 2,950,649 14.18 128.75
express.co.uk 1,650,539 -6.34 36.02
Metro 1,251,374 -13.75 -10.62
dailystar.co.uk 964,366 2.92 9.83
Manchester Evening News 833,172 1.28 31.1
Evening Standard 672,455 10.82 58.47
Liverpool Echo 598,174 -8.26 22.4
Wales Online 318,874 -16.38 23.68
Birmingham Mail 286,550 7.36 24.6
ChronicleLive 268,989 -0.5 18.43
Hull Daily Mail 110,439
GazetteLive 108,819 -5.94 16.4

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen − 13 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Hacked Off and IPSO trade blows over Moses' claim regulator has forced 18 front-page corrections Hacked Off and IPSO trade blows over Moses' claim regulator has forced 18 front-page corrections
  2. Fake BBC News website set up to carry Charlie Hebdo attack conspiracy theories Fake BBC News website set up to carry Charlie Hebdo attack conspiracy theories
  3. New weekly newspaper for the City of London aims to fill the news gap in UK journalism's spiritual home New weekly newspaper for the City of London aims to fill the news gap in UK journalism's spiritual home
  4. Former News of the World editor Colin Myler and lawyer Tom Crone found in contempt of Parliament for misleading phone-hacking evidence Former News of the World editor Colin Myler and lawyer Tom Crone found in contempt of Parliament for misleading phone-hacking evidence
  5. Scottish news website's Twitter account suspended amid row with Daily Express journalist Scottish news website's Twitter account suspended amid row with Daily Express journalist

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Enter by 30 September 2016

CLOSE