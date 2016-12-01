Mail Online boosts annual revenue to £93m amid £10m drop in operating profit for Mail titles

Mail Online growth helped boost overall revenue for the Mail titles by £5m last year to £577m.

But Mail Online, the Daily Mail and Mail Sunday saw an overall fall in operating profit of £10m to £69m for the year to the end of September.

Full year results for DMG Media, show revenue for Mail Online rose by 28 per cent to £93m, up from £73m on the year before.

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday saw revenue fall by £15m to £484m despite cover price rises for both print titles within the past year.

Total advertising revenues across the Mail businesses of £244 million were in line with the prior year, according to DMG Media.

The £20 million increase in Mail Online’s revenues offset an £18 million decline in print advertising.

The Metro newspaper, also owned by DMG Media, saw operating profit fall by £1m to £15m over the year on revenue down by £5m to £65m.

Forecasting for next year, DMG Media said: “We expect to deliver stable underlying revenues, in the -2 per cent to 2 per cent range, with digital advertising growth and the benefit of cover price increases helping to offset circulation volume and print advertising declines.

“During the eight weeks since the year end, circulation revenues grew by five per cent and total advertising revenues grew by an underlying one per cent, with digital growth exceeding the decline in print advertising.”

Overall, parent company DMGT’s revenue rose by £72m to £1,917m while operating profit fell £11m to £277m. It said the results showed a “resilient performance in challenging market conditions”.

