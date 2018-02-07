Mail on Sunday's Dr Ellie Cannon to speak on health at work in event that's free to Press Gazette readers

A London Press Club event on well-being in the workplace will feature Mail Online columnist and Sky News Sunrise regular Dr Ellie Cannon.

Cannon will discuss her new book, Is Your Job Making You Ill – How To Survive And Thrive When It Happens To You, in conversation with BBC World News presenter Samantha Simmonds.

The event, held on 13 February at the Hyatt Regency London hotel, is free to attend for Press Gazette readers who book using the code: PressGazette. London Press Club member also go free, otherwise tickets are £5.

Best known for her weekly health column in the Mail on Sunday and as a regular on Sky News Sunrise and LBC’s Health Hour, Cannon will discuss the causes of job related illnesses and practical advice on how to deal with it.

Cannon said: “Work-related stress or illness can happen to you, no matter what job you do.

“It doesn’t seem to discriminate, although of course it’s more prevalent in those jobs with high workloads, tight deadlines or toxic colleagues.

“Haven’t there always been tough deadlines, mammoth workloads and overtime – why has this epidemic of work-related illness arisen now?”

The event will also include a panel discussion on mental health in the workplace with Faye McGuinness, head of workplace wellbeing programmes at MIND, and James Ski, founder of Sales confidence, who will be talking about his own experience with Bipolar Disorder.

Book tickets online.