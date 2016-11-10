All Sections


November 10, 2016

Mail on Sunday religion correspondent Jonathan Petre made head of media for Archbishop of Canterbury

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
welby

Mail on Sunday religion and education correspondent Jonathan Petre has been made head of media for the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Petre started his journalism career on the Catholic Herald and Daily Telegraph. He is a former news editor of the Daily Telegraph and has been at the Mail on Sunday for eight years.

Archbishop Justin Welby (pictured) said: “Jonathan is an experienced and seasoned journalist with a strong background in reporting religious affairs both on the Church of England and the wider Anglican Communion. I am delighted he has chosen to use his obvious skills to serve the Church and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

Petre said: “I have covered religion for most of my journalistic life, and I am really looking forward to putting that experience to use in my new role at Lambeth Palace. I will be joining at an important and exciting time for the Church of England and the Anglican Communion, and I am particularly pleased to be working for such a highly respected Archbishop. This is a tremendous opportunity for me to help communicate the vital role played by the Church both nationally and globally.”

