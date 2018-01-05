Mail on Sunday moves columnists Chris Evans and Tom Parker Bowles into new LIFE supplement

The Mail on Sunday is launching a 40-page lifestyle standalone pullout in the paper featuring high-profile columnists Chris Evans and Tom Parker Bowles.

Called LIFE, the supplement will be published for the first time this Sunday.

It will feature a mix of real-life stories, celebrity exclusives, family advice,

style trends,along with a revamped health, travel, homes, gardens, motoring and food and drinks section.

It will also feature Chris Evans writing on cars, a restaurant column from Tom Parker Bowles. both of whom currently write for the paper, as well as fitness guru Matt Roberts and health advice from doctor Ellie Cannon.

LIFE will also feature celebrity guest writers including Gordon Ramsay, Penny Lancaster, Jo Wood and Dr Michael Mosley, offering readers advice on everything from staying in shape to parenting tips and holidays for a lifetime.

Readers will be given insights into family lives and relationships, the latest developments in health and fitness, and talking points about the way we live today.

Mail on Sunday editor Geordie Greig said: “The Mail on Sunday’s new LIFE section has been designed to help our three million readers live their

lives to the full, engaging them with inspiring features and columns that reflect their busy and varied lives.

“We’ve listened to what they want and we’re now bringing some of our best-loved columnists and regular features together with a

selection of exciting new elements, all in one freshly-designed pull-out section that will appeal both to our loyal readers and to advertisers.”

As part of the changes, the Mail on Sunday sports section is moving to the back pages. The Mail on Sunday will continue to publish its Event magazine.

According to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABCs), the November circulation of the Mail on Sunday was 1,176,754 per week.