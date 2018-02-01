All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 1, 2018

Mail on Sunday journalist Richard Dennen named as new Tatler editor

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Mail on Sunday features writer-at-large Richard Dennen has been named as the new editor of Tatler magazine.

Dennen previously worked at the high society magazine for six years, including a spell as editor-at-large.

Before joining the Mail on Sunday, Dennen worked as a style writer for the Sunday Times and columnist for the Evening Standard.

Dennen said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Tatler, the original social media. Having admired the way it has covered British society over the last three centuries, I can’t wait to continue that success story.

“The Tatler I edit will access an even wider world, featuring arresting and impossibly glamorous fashion and lifestyle.”

Dennen’s appointment follows the resignation of Kate Reardon in December. He begins his new role on February 12.

Albert Read, managing director of Tatler publisher Conde Nast, said: “A Tatler editor must possess an almost impossible set of talents – an intuitive connection with the Tatler world, journalistic flair, wit, an appetite for rich, visual indulgence and an instinctive appreciation of fashion and luxury.

“With his remorseless energy and ambition, Richard possesses all these elements and more.”

First published in 1709, Tatler has a combined print and digital circulation of 80,000 according to ABC figures to the end of June last year.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 + 2 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Carrie Gracie: BBC has 'belittled' women for decades because it won't admit to 'equal pay problem' Carrie Gracie: BBC has 'belittled' women for decades because it won't admit to 'equal pay problem'
  2. The 42 BBC journalists paid more than £150,000 a year The 42 BBC journalists paid more than £150,000 a year
  3. New Scientist appoints Guardian journalist Emily Wilson as first ever female editor New Scientist appoints Guardian journalist Emily Wilson as first ever female editor
  4. Mail on Sunday journalist Richard Dennen named as new Tatler editor Mail on Sunday journalist Richard Dennen named as new Tatler editor
  5. Attempt to ban reporter from trial comes two weeks after court service team set up to promote press relations Attempt to ban reporter from trial comes two weeks after court service team set up to promote press relations

Latest Jobs

Johnston Press records rise in newspaper circulation revenue boosted by 'exceptional' year for i paper
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE