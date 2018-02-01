Mail on Sunday journalist Richard Dennen named as new Tatler editor

Mail on Sunday features writer-at-large Richard Dennen has been named as the new editor of Tatler magazine.

Dennen previously worked at the high society magazine for six years, including a spell as editor-at-large.

Before joining the Mail on Sunday, Dennen worked as a style writer for the Sunday Times and columnist for the Evening Standard.

Dennen said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Tatler, the original social media. Having admired the way it has covered British society over the last three centuries, I can’t wait to continue that success story.

“The Tatler I edit will access an even wider world, featuring arresting and impossibly glamorous fashion and lifestyle.”

Dennen’s appointment follows the resignation of Kate Reardon in December. He begins his new role on February 12.

Albert Read, managing director of Tatler publisher Conde Nast, said: “A Tatler editor must possess an almost impossible set of talents – an intuitive connection with the Tatler world, journalistic flair, wit, an appetite for rich, visual indulgence and an instinctive appreciation of fashion and luxury.

“With his remorseless energy and ambition, Richard possesses all these elements and more.”

First published in 1709, Tatler has a combined print and digital circulation of 80,000 according to ABC figures to the end of June last year.