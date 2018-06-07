Mail On Sunday editor Geordie Greig will replace Paul Dacre as Daily Mail editor

Mail on Sunday editor Geordie Greig has been confirmed as the new editor of the Daily Mail.

His appointment follows yesterday’s announcement that Paul Dacre is stepping back from editing the newspaper by his 70th birthday in November. He has been at the helm for 26 years.

Greig joined the MoS as editor in April 2012 after three years heading up the London Evening Standard, where he launched the Dispossessed Fund.

While at the Sunday title, Greig backed the Remain campaign to keep Britain in the European Union, while Dacre’s Daily Mail was a fervent campaigner for Brexit and is credited with helping to swing the vote for Leave.

As such his appointment raises questions about what the newspaper’s editorial stance will be as regards Brexit, with Britain not set to officially leave the EU until 29 March, 2019.

Daily Mail owner Lord Rothermere said: “Geordie has been an outstanding editor of The Mail on Sunday, and I am delighted that he will continue the high-quality journalism that Paul has made a hallmark of the Daily Mail for more than 25 years.”

Ted Verity, currently deputy editor at the Daily Mail, will become the new editor of the Mail on Sunday. Rothermere said Verity had been an “exceptional deputy editor” at the daily newspaper.

Greig began his career as a crime reporter on the South-East London and Kentish Mercury in Deptford, London.

He worked as a staffer on the Daily Mail and Sunday Today before joining the Sunday Times in 1987 as a general reporter, later arts correspondent.

Throughout the 90s he was the paper’s New York correspondent and then its literary editor before becoming editor of Tatler in 1999, in which role he remained for ten years before moving to edit the Standard.