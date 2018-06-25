All Sections

June 25, 2018

Mail is UK's most read newsbrand according to new industry-standard figures, with Sun close behind

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Mail has the largest readership of any UK newsbrand, according to new industry-standard figures, with the Sun close behind.

The Mail, incorporating the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online brands, has a total monthly brand reach of 29.25m according to Pamco figures covering April 2017 to March 2018.

Just behind is The Sun with 29.18m readers a month across its print and digital portfolio.

This includes the Sun and Sun on Sunday newspapers as well as thesun.co.uk, thescottishsun.co.uk and its commercial websites including Sun Bingo and Sun Savers.

Pamco (Published Audience Measurement Company) launched in April as a replacement for the National Readership Survey.

It surveys 35,000 UK adults, including 5,000 whose digital reading habits are monitored by computer software, to offer a breakdown by platform across print, mobile, tablet and desktop.

Pamco includes monthly Comscore data to provide an overall “total brand reach” figure across print and digital for each newsbrand.

According to the monthly figures, the Sun had the largest readership on mobile (20.35m), while the Mail was top for tablet readers (4.1m).

The Guardian again boasted the largest readership on desktop at 7.89m a month, while the Metro dominated in print with a readership of 10.25m per month.

Pamco figures for April 2017-March 2018 (in 000s) for UK newsbrands:

Newsbrand Total Brand Reach (monthly) Phone Tablet Desktop Print
Qualities
The Times                           8,038     2,527         560     1,248     5,243
Independent                        17,344   12,789     2,206     4,345  –
The Telegraph                        23,139   15,244     3,351     5,899     3,682
The Guardian                        24,086   15,791     3,096     7,889     4,162
i                           3,533     1,707         252         390     1,577
Mid-market 
Express                        15,368     6,707     2,489     5,069     2,735
The Mail                        29,254   18,287     4,100     5,895     8,578
Popular
Mirror                        25,293   18,296     2,466     3,240     5,321
Daily Record                           5,581     4,063         504         496     1,091
Daily Star                           7,834     3,938         891     1,521     2,311
Sun                        29,182   20,350     3,413     4,073     9,405
Free
Evening Standard                        14,072     9,279     1,339     1,916     4,692
Metro                        22,177   13,099     1,674     2,485   10,250
Regional 
The Press and Journal                              500         197           45           77         222
The Courier – Dundee                              501         211           46           60         243
The Herald                           1,384         715         159         316         367
The Scotsman                           2,279     1,482         253         454         330
The Yorkshire Post                           1,203         627         130         222         316
Sunday Post                              545  –  –  –         545

Picture: Reuters/Toby Melville

