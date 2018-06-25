Mail is UK's most read newsbrand according to new industry-standard figures, with Sun close behind

The Mail has the largest readership of any UK newsbrand, according to new industry-standard figures, with the Sun close behind.

The Mail, incorporating the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online brands, has a total monthly brand reach of 29.25m according to Pamco figures covering April 2017 to March 2018.

Just behind is The Sun with 29.18m readers a month across its print and digital portfolio.

This includes the Sun and Sun on Sunday newspapers as well as thesun.co.uk, thescottishsun.co.uk and its commercial websites including Sun Bingo and Sun Savers.

Pamco (Published Audience Measurement Company) launched in April as a replacement for the National Readership Survey.

It surveys 35,000 UK adults, including 5,000 whose digital reading habits are monitored by computer software, to offer a breakdown by platform across print, mobile, tablet and desktop.

Pamco includes monthly Comscore data to provide an overall “total brand reach” figure across print and digital for each newsbrand.

According to the monthly figures, the Sun had the largest readership on mobile (20.35m), while the Mail was top for tablet readers (4.1m).

The Guardian again boasted the largest readership on desktop at 7.89m a month, while the Metro dominated in print with a readership of 10.25m per month.

Pamco figures for April 2017-March 2018 (in 000s) for UK newsbrands:

Newsbrand Total Brand Reach (monthly) Phone Tablet Desktop Print Qualities The Times 8,038 2,527 560 1,248 5,243 Independent 17,344 12,789 2,206 4,345 – The Telegraph 23,139 15,244 3,351 5,899 3,682 The Guardian 24,086 15,791 3,096 7,889 4,162 i 3,533 1,707 252 390 1,577 Mid-market Express 15,368 6,707 2,489 5,069 2,735 The Mail 29,254 18,287 4,100 5,895 8,578 Popular Mirror 25,293 18,296 2,466 3,240 5,321 Daily Record 5,581 4,063 504 496 1,091 Daily Star 7,834 3,938 891 1,521 2,311 Sun 29,182 20,350 3,413 4,073 9,405 Free Evening Standard 14,072 9,279 1,339 1,916 4,692 Metro 22,177 13,099 1,674 2,485 10,250 Regional The Press and Journal 500 197 45 77 222 The Courier – Dundee 501 211 46 60 243 The Herald 1,384 715 159 316 367 The Scotsman 2,279 1,482 253 454 330 The Yorkshire Post 1,203 627 130 222 316 Sunday Post 545 – – – 545

