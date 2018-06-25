Mail is UK's most read newsbrand according to new industry-standard figures, with Sun close behind

The Mail has the largest readership of any UK newsbrand, according to new industry-standard figures, with the Sun close behind.
The Mail, incorporating the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online brands, has a total monthly brand reach of 29.25m according to Pamco figures covering April 2017 to March 2018.
Timeline
Just behind is The Sun with 29.18m readers a month across its print and digital portfolio.
This includes the Sun and Sun on Sunday newspapers as well as thesun.co.uk, thescottishsun.co.uk and its commercial websites including Sun Bingo and Sun Savers.
Pamco (Published Audience Measurement Company) launched in April as a replacement for the National Readership Survey.
It surveys 35,000 UK adults, including 5,000 whose digital reading habits are monitored by computer software, to offer a breakdown by platform across print, mobile, tablet and desktop.
Pamco includes monthly Comscore data to provide an overall “total brand reach” figure across print and digital for each newsbrand.
According to the monthly figures, the Sun had the largest readership on mobile (20.35m), while the Mail was top for tablet readers (4.1m).
The Guardian again boasted the largest readership on desktop at 7.89m a month, while the Metro dominated in print with a readership of 10.25m per month.
Pamco figures for April 2017-March 2018 (in 000s) for UK newsbrands:
|Newsbrand
|Total Brand Reach (monthly)
|Phone
|Tablet
|Desktop
|Qualities
|The Times
|8,038
|2,527
|560
|1,248
|5,243
|Independent
|17,344
|12,789
|2,206
|4,345
|–
|The Telegraph
|23,139
|15,244
|3,351
|5,899
|3,682
|The Guardian
|24,086
|15,791
|3,096
|7,889
|4,162
|i
|3,533
|1,707
|252
|390
|1,577
|Mid-market
|Express
|15,368
|6,707
|2,489
|5,069
|2,735
|The Mail
|29,254
|18,287
|4,100
|5,895
|8,578
|Popular
|Mirror
|25,293
|18,296
|2,466
|3,240
|5,321
|Daily Record
|5,581
|4,063
|504
|496
|1,091
|Daily Star
|7,834
|3,938
|891
|1,521
|2,311
|Sun
|29,182
|20,350
|3,413
|4,073
|9,405
|Free
|Evening Standard
|14,072
|9,279
|1,339
|1,916
|4,692
|Metro
|22,177
|13,099
|1,674
|2,485
|10,250
|Regional
|The Press and Journal
|500
|197
|45
|77
|222
|The Courier – Dundee
|501
|211
|46
|60
|243
|The Herald
|1,384
|715
|159
|316
|367
|The Scotsman
|2,279
|1,482
|253
|454
|330
|The Yorkshire Post
|1,203
|627
|130
|222
|316
|Sunday Post
|545
|–
|–
|–
|545
Picture: Reuters/Toby Melville
1 thought on “Mail is UK's most read newsbrand according to new industry-standard figures, with Sun close behind”
so for those who are unenlightened..who owns Pamco?