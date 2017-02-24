Mail and Mirror are only ones baffled by Hiddleston encounter with 'mystery brunette' journalist

Mail Online and the Mirror apparently remain puzzled by Tom Hiddleston’s “mystery brunette” encounter last month.

The Mail wrote on 17 January that the actor was “snapped hugging a mystery woman in London”.

“The duo were spotted laughing as they stood huddled together on a dimly-lit street engaged in an in-depth conversation,” said the article.

“Holding her phone as she hugged Tom goodbye, she beamed as she strolled off, while Tom watched her leave.”

The Mirror added that the star had given a passer-by a “surprise” as he “embraces mystery woman on street”.

Both articles remain online and together have been shared than 1,000 times, despite the mystery having been well and truly solved earlier this month.

In fact the woman snapped with Hiddleston is journalist Taffy Akner who had been speaking to the Marvel Avengers star for a tell-all interview in GQ magazine that made headlines.

Akner has even updated her Twitter bio to include “mystery brunette” and has made the paparazzo picture of her farewell with the film star her cover picture on the social media site.

In an apparent response to the Mail’s story, on 8 February Akner tweeted her interview with Hiddleston with the words: “Some personal news: I’m not dating Tom Hiddleston, but if you get to, you’re very lucky.”

Some personal news: I'm not dating Tom Hiddleston, but if you get to, you're very lucky. My Hiddlestory is here https://t.co/E9oNJ1yX6r — Taffy Akner (@taffyakner) February 8, 2017

A quick glance at eagle-eyed readers’ comments below the line from either newsdesk is all it would have taken to unravel the mystery.