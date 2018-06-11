Magazine publisher Time Inc UK officially rebrands to TI Media and reveals new logo

Time Inc UK has today officially rebranded to TI Media and revealed its new logo to embrace its future as a “21st century media powerhouse”.

The magazine publisher announced last month it would change name to mark its next chapter after it was bought by private equity firm Epiris in March.

Chief executive Marcus Rich said today: “As TI Media, our new name speaks to our successful past and to the opportunities we will be exploring to extend that success as the modern media company we are today. Our new logo represents this perfectly.”

The name comes from the T of Time Inc UK, which was the company’s name for four years, and the I from IPC Media, its name before that.

The new logo was designed by a team from the company’s marketing collective The Foundry and digital advertising network Collective Studio, before a shortlist of two designs went to a company vote.

Simon Clement, head of brand and pitch design at The Foundry, said: “We talked a lot about how we spark conversations by arming people with stories and expertise. That’s what this logo signifies with its speech bubble device.

“The two fonts are specifically chosen to complement each other. The serif font used for the ‘T’ and ‘I’ refer to our heritage. The sans-serif font used for ‘Media’ represents modernity and our new direction.”

TI Media executive chairman Sir Bernard Gray added:“I am delighted with the high quality imaginative work that our design teams produced. They competed to create many varied and high impact treatments for our new identity.

“I’m also delighted that all staff were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite.

“Like our name, the winning design nods at our history, while stepping forward confidently to embrace our future as a 21st century media powerhouse. Well done to all involved.”

Epiris bought the company from Meredith Corporation, three months after it bought out Time Inc, including its UK arm, for $2.8bn.

The new owners have said: “Our strategy is to clarify and simplify the portfolio with a focus on profit and cash flow.”

TI Media has more than 50 print and digital brands, and sells 2m TV listings and women’s lifestyle magazines per week, according to figures from Epiris, and 600,000 specialist magazines every month.