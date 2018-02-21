Magazine ABCs: Times Literary Supplement is fastest growing weekly as circulation climbs by a fifth year-on-year

The Times Literary Supplement is the fastest growing weekly publication in the UK, circulation figures from July to December 2017 have revealed.

The TLS’s circulation stood at 38,545 during the six month period, reflecting a 20 per cent year-on-year growth, according to ABC.

It compares with 11 and 7 per cent rise for fellow weeklies Amateur Photographer (full-year figures) and the Spectator (excluding Australia) respectively.

The literary culture magazine undertook a series of initiatives last year to increase readership.

It gave away 40,000 copies- not factored into circulation figures- at Cheltenham Literature Festival to “drive and convert subscriptions”. It also launched the #MyTLS campaign to encourage more retailers to stock the title.

Editor Stig Abell said: “I firmly believe that – in this era of fast, facile digital nonsense – that there is a growing counter-culture in which people value expertise, care and longer reads.

“The TLS is proudly part of that counter-culture, and it is nice to be the fastest growing weekly magazine in the UK today.”

TLS will celebrate its 6,000th issue in March in a “variety of ways” , including giving away copies in galleries and offering a lifetime subscription for the first time.