
February 10, 2017

Magazine ABCs: OK! sales hit hardest as women's weeklies see circulation declines across the board

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Sales of OK! Magazine fell by nearly a third in the second half of 2016 as every title in the womens’ weeklies sector lost sales year on year,  new ABC figures show.

The celebrity news title dropped to around 184,000 copies a week (of which 90 per cent are actively purchased), down from more than 275,000 a week over the same period last year.

Other big losers included Closer, Heat, New!, Best, Star and Now magazines whose sales fell between 15 and 16 per cent year-on–year.

The Lady saw the smallest decline at 4 per cent year-on-year. The long-standing magazine distributes the largest amount of free copies (14 per cent) and has the lowest total sales figures at 25,593.

Take a Break magazine has by far the highest number of sales among the women’s weeklies, with more than 535,000 copies (down 8 per cent year-on-year) of which 100 per cent are actively purchased.

Its nearest rival is Woman’s Weekly, which distributed more than 256,000 copies over the six months to December.

Circulation figures for women’s weekly magazines over six months to December. Source: ABC

Title Total combined circulation YoY % change % actively purchased
Take a Break 535,635 -7.9 100
Woman’s Weekly 256,885 -6 99.9
Chat 240,424 -8.3 100
Closer 216,651 -16.2 98.7
That’s Life 215,313 -5.8 100
Woman 205,562 -9.8 100
New! 202,845 -16.6 99.1
OK! Magazine 184,839 -31.4 90.4
Woman’s Own 182,916 -7.8 99.2
The People’s Friend 174,862 -7.9 99.9
Bella 164,521 -9.7 100
Best 137,615 -15.4 98.9
Real People 136,439 -10.3 99.4
Pick Me Up 130,981 -7 100
Heat 130,654 -16.5 93
Star 120,847 -17.6 99.1
Reveal 109,640 -9.1 98.9
Now 101,166 -17.3 99.9
My Weekly 98,567 -1.4 94.8
Love It! 81,533 -5.5 100
The Lady 25,593 -3.7 86.3

