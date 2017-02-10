Magazine ABCs: OK! sales hit hardest as women's weeklies see circulation declines across the board

Sales of OK! Magazine fell by nearly a third in the second half of 2016 as every title in the womens’ weeklies sector lost sales year on year, new ABC figures show.

The celebrity news title dropped to around 184,000 copies a week (of which 90 per cent are actively purchased), down from more than 275,000 a week over the same period last year.

Other big losers included Closer, Heat, New!, Best, Star and Now magazines whose sales fell between 15 and 16 per cent year-on–year.

The Lady saw the smallest decline at 4 per cent year-on-year. The long-standing magazine distributes the largest amount of free copies (14 per cent) and has the lowest total sales figures at 25,593.

Take a Break magazine has by far the highest number of sales among the women’s weeklies, with more than 535,000 copies (down 8 per cent year-on-year) of which 100 per cent are actively purchased.

Its nearest rival is Woman’s Weekly, which distributed more than 256,000 copies over the six months to December.

Circulation figures for women’s weekly magazines over six months to December. Source: ABC

