All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 10, 2017

Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
asd2

Most UK magazines audited lost sales year on year in the first half of 2017, according to ABC.

Some 163 titles are audited on a six-monthly basis.

Among the big winners were:

  • Prospect: up 37.2 per cent to 44,545
  • The Spectator: up 11.3 per cent to 85,429
  • Private Eye: up 8.6 per cent to 249,927.

The biggest fallers included:

  • Look: down 35.4 per cent to 59,390
  • Woman: down 17.6 per cent to 183,872
  • Heat: down 16.6 per cent to 120,175.

Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for the first six months of 2017: (source: ABC)
All figures are combined print and digital edition sales – note, many titles are missing from the list because they only release figures for the full year

Title Total YoY% % actively purchased
1843 UK Edition 100,989 7.2
25 Beautiful Homes 72,389 -7.9 99.9
Andys Amazing Adventures 42,093 0.7 100
ASOS.com 453,300 0
Balance 202,881 0.7
BBC Easy Cook 29,181 0.9 89.3
BBC Gardeners’ World 208,262 1.4 99
BBC Good Food 186,667 -6.8 97.5
BBC Home Cooking Series 25,408 17.8 100
Bella 161,647 -8.2 100
Best 130,506 -8.6 98.1
Candis 95,894 -9.4 99.4
Cbeebies Art 52,649 -14 100
CBeebies Magazine 53,569 -8.2 100
Cbeebies Special 45,474 -17.9 100
Chat 225,436 -11.4 100
Closer 196,126 -19.8 96.3
Conde Nast Traveller 78,091 -0.1 41.9
Cosmopolitan 403,887 -2.2 75.9
Country Homes and Interiors 70,478 -6.8 99.9
Country Living 187,394 3.6 79.8
delicious 60,574 4.1 88.6
Disney Frozen 68,059 -19 100
Disney Star Wars Adventures 22,010 -42.1 100
Disney Star Wars Lego 59,009 -26.2 100
Disney Stars 31,535 -20 100
Disney’s Princess 35,316 -21.6 100
Doctor Who Magazine 21,913 -15.2 99.3
Elle (U.K.) 172,193 0.2 52.9
Elle Decoration 71,794 3.3 80.4
Emma’s Diary Pregnancy Guide 400,895 6.5
ES Magazine 365,249 -0.3
Escapism 101,700 0
Esquire 62,051 -4.1 44.5
First News 86,413 3.8 49.4
Foodism 109,989 0.5
Fun to Learn – Favourites 35,206 -2.2 100
Fun to Learn – Friends 49,644 1 100
Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig 64,108 -10.9 100
Garden Answers 33,521 48.2 66.7
Garden News 38,614 1.1 99.7
Girl Talk 40,302 4.5 100
Girl Talk Art 28,144 0.5 100
Glamour 275,536 -8.2 92.8
Go Girl 32,047 -19.9 97.8
Go Jetters 30,302 -22.3 100
Good Homes 46,877 1.2 64.8
Good Housekeeping 439,561 -1.2 82.7
Good Living (Asda) 1,797,167 -8.7
GQ 114,035 -2.6 68.3
Grand Designs 27,265 -5.9 81.7
Grazia 110,031 -13.4 89.6
Harper’s Bazaar 111,424 0.6 39.1
Heat 120,175 -16.6 90.8
HELLO! 230,940 -8.8 95.3
HELLO! Fashion Monthly 68,476 3.5 96.8
Hey Duggee 15,168 -26.6 100
Homes & Gardens 102,199 -1.7 74.3
Homes & Interiors Scotland 9,856 12.3 71.6
HomeStyle 51,542 -6.6 91.4
Horrible Histories 20,813 -9.6 100
House & Garden 111,017 -1.9 64.8
House Beautiful 109,970 -4.4 75.6
Ideal Home 162,110 -9.5 94
Inside Soap 98,226 -6.8 98
Jamie Magazine 47,021 4.4 64
Jewish Chronicle 20,512 1 71.7
Jewish News 23,639 -6.9
John Lewis Edition 487,075 2.3
LEGO Friends 43,997 9.7 100
Lego Nexo Knights 63,171 23.9 100
LEGO Ninjago 84,063 7.9 100
Lego Special Series 57,707 100
Living etc 76,630 -3.6 99.9
Lonely Planet Traveller 41,599 -6.5 77.8
Look 59,390 -35.4 96.6
Love It! 82,830 3.5 100
Marie Claire 155,723 -5.8 77
Mega 38,102 26.8 100
Men’s Health 174,672 -3 60.1
MoneyWeek 45,940 1.5 98.9
Monocle 81,504 7 96.3
Mr Tumble Something Special 23,835 -24.4 100
My Weekly 98,814 -1.5 93.4
National Geographic Magazine 184,264 -0.1 95.1
New! 184,021 -15.1 98.9
Ni4Kids 74,939 0
NME 307,908 -0.2 0.6
Now 86,838 -20.8 99.9
Octonauts 26,894 -22 100
OK! Magazine 170,231 -3.5 89.4
Olive 32,496 -12.9 88.6
Paw Patrol 45,007 100
Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun 77,037 5.6 100
Pick Me Up 121,503 -9 100
Pokemon 40,859 100
Practical Photography 39,183 76
Prima 240,924 -6.7 90.5
Private Eye 249,927 8.6 99.8
Prospect 44,545 37.2 76.9
Radio Times 622,773 -6.8 99.7
Reader’s Digest 102,221 -1.8 59.3
Real People 124,859 -11.7 98.9
Red 166,340 -14.2 79.7
Reveal 100,685 -11.6 97.9
Saga Magazine 286,525 -12.1 99
Sainsbury’s Magazine 166,158 -12.4 95.2
Shortlist 503,089 -0.6
Slimming World Magazine 640,012 1.9 100
Soaplife 44,761 3.7 100
Sparkle World 47,304 -16 100
Square Mile 59,422 0.3
Star 107,840 -14.3 98.9
Style at Home 77,518 -11.3 99.9
Stylist 400,942 -0.9
Swashbuckle 31,926 -4.1 100
Sweet 28,057 99.4
Take a Break 515,019 -8.4 100
Take a Break Series 165,046 11.8 100
Tatler 80,035 -5.3 51.6
Tesco Magazine 1,962,965 0.3
That’s Life 204,065 -7.3 100
The Economist –  Asia Pacific Edition 138,003 -6.5
The Economist –  Continental Europe Edition 194,543 -0.7 99.1
The Economist –  Middle East/Africa Edition 21,545 -10.2
The Economist –  United Kingdom Edition 248,196 5 95.2
The Economist – Latin America edition 18,671 -1.9
The Economist – North America edition 823,978 -1.6
The Garden 425,115 4.9
The Oldie 45,296 -2.4 95.9
The People’s Friend 186,817 -7.6 99.6
The Spectator Australia 8,341 5.9
The Spectator excluding Australia 85,429 11.3 89.3
The Sunday Times Travel Magazine 67,934 19.1 59.1
The Week 201,932 -1.1 76.7
The Week Junior 45,895 81.5
Thomas and Friends 35,013 -10.6 100
Time Out 309,030 0 2.2
Top of the Pops 45,036 2.5 100
Total TV Guide 92,211 -6.1 99.9
Toxic 40,523 -30.1 98.9
Toybox 24,773 5.6 100
Trolls 44,074 100
TV & Satellite Week 111,232 -12 99.9
TV Choice 1,200,487 -2.6 100
TV Times 176,929 -10.3 99.9
Ultimate Spider-man 23,308 -26.6 99.4
Vanity Fair 72,012 -10.1 65.1
Vogue 190,021 -2.6 81.6
Waitrose Food 690,058 -0.8
We Love Pop Magazine 26,615 -8.5 100
Weekly News 15,145 -16.7 99.9
Weightwatchers Magazine 100,297 0.2 89.2
What’s on TV 885,595 -6.3 100
Wired 51,006 -5.7 69.7
Woman 183,872 -17.6 100
Woman & Home 302,600 -4.1 97.2
Woman’s Own 170,385 -10.9 100
Woman’s Weekly 267,081 -6 99.9
Women’s Health 131,960 2.9 74.9
World Of Interiors 55,059 -5.2 66.1
Your Home 109,727 -1.9 95
Yours 251,901 -2.1 89.8

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

fourteen − eight =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail
  2. Freelance claims victory in dispute with Independent over payment for court story lifted from Wales Online Freelance claims victory in dispute with Independent over payment for court story lifted from Wales Online
  3. Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017 Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017
  4. Ripping debate: Reporters at national newspaper website were asked to rewrite seven stories a day without making any phone calls Ripping debate: Reporters at national newspaper website were asked to rewrite seven stories a day without making any phone calls
  5. Editors faced legal dilemma over naming of sex-in-garden couple filmed by police officer from helicopter Editors faced legal dilemma over naming of sex-in-garden couple filmed by police officer from helicopter

Latest Jobs

Cleveland Police illegal phone records grab: Officers given £3,000 compensation but journalists get nothing
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE