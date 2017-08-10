Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017

asd2

Most UK magazines audited lost sales year on year in the first half of 2017, according to ABC.

Some 163 titles are audited on a six-monthly basis.

Among the big winners were:

Prospect: up 37.2 per cent to 44,545

The Spectator: up 11.3 per cent to 85,429

Private Eye: up 8.6 per cent to 249,927.

The biggest fallers included:

Look: down 35.4 per cent to 59,390

Woman: down 17.6 per cent to 183,872

Heat: down 16.6 per cent to 120,175.

Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for the first six months of 2017: (source: ABC)

All figures are combined print and digital edition sales – note, many titles are missing from the list because they only release figures for the full year