Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017

Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for the first six months of 2017: (source: ABC)
Most UK magazines audited lost sales year on year in the first half of 2017, according to ABC.
Some 163 titles are audited on a six-monthly basis.
Among the big winners were:
- Prospect: up 37.2 per cent to 44,545
- The Spectator: up 11.3 per cent to 85,429
- Private Eye: up 8.6 per cent to 249,927.
The biggest fallers included:
- Look: down 35.4 per cent to 59,390
- Woman: down 17.6 per cent to 183,872
- Heat: down 16.6 per cent to 120,175.
All figures are combined print and digital edition sales – note, many titles are missing from the list because they only release figures for the full year
|Title
|Total
|YoY%
|% actively purchased
|1843 UK Edition
|100,989
|7.2
|25 Beautiful Homes
|72,389
|-7.9
|99.9
|Andys Amazing Adventures
|42,093
|0.7
|100
|ASOS.com
|453,300
|0
|Balance
|202,881
|0.7
|BBC Easy Cook
|29,181
|0.9
|89.3
|BBC Gardeners’ World
|208,262
|1.4
|99
|BBC Good Food
|186,667
|-6.8
|97.5
|BBC Home Cooking Series
|25,408
|17.8
|100
|Bella
|161,647
|-8.2
|100
|Best
|130,506
|-8.6
|98.1
|Candis
|95,894
|-9.4
|99.4
|Cbeebies Art
|52,649
|-14
|100
|CBeebies Magazine
|53,569
|-8.2
|100
|Cbeebies Special
|45,474
|-17.9
|100
|Chat
|225,436
|-11.4
|100
|Closer
|196,126
|-19.8
|96.3
|Conde Nast Traveller
|78,091
|-0.1
|41.9
|Cosmopolitan
|403,887
|-2.2
|75.9
|Country Homes and Interiors
|70,478
|-6.8
|99.9
|Country Living
|187,394
|3.6
|79.8
|delicious
|60,574
|4.1
|88.6
|Disney Frozen
|68,059
|-19
|100
|Disney Star Wars Adventures
|22,010
|-42.1
|100
|Disney Star Wars Lego
|59,009
|-26.2
|100
|Disney Stars
|31,535
|-20
|100
|Disney’s Princess
|35,316
|-21.6
|100
|Doctor Who Magazine
|21,913
|-15.2
|99.3
|Elle (U.K.)
|172,193
|0.2
|52.9
|Elle Decoration
|71,794
|3.3
|80.4
|Emma’s Diary Pregnancy Guide
|400,895
|6.5
|ES Magazine
|365,249
|-0.3
|Escapism
|101,700
|0
|Esquire
|62,051
|-4.1
|44.5
|First News
|86,413
|3.8
|49.4
|Foodism
|109,989
|0.5
|Fun to Learn – Favourites
|35,206
|-2.2
|100
|Fun to Learn – Friends
|49,644
|1
|100
|Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig
|64,108
|-10.9
|100
|Garden Answers
|33,521
|48.2
|66.7
|Garden News
|38,614
|1.1
|99.7
|Girl Talk
|40,302
|4.5
|100
|Girl Talk Art
|28,144
|0.5
|100
|Glamour
|275,536
|-8.2
|92.8
|Go Girl
|32,047
|-19.9
|97.8
|Go Jetters
|30,302
|-22.3
|100
|Good Homes
|46,877
|1.2
|64.8
|Good Housekeeping
|439,561
|-1.2
|82.7
|Good Living (Asda)
|1,797,167
|-8.7
|GQ
|114,035
|-2.6
|68.3
|Grand Designs
|27,265
|-5.9
|81.7
|Grazia
|110,031
|-13.4
|89.6
|Harper’s Bazaar
|111,424
|0.6
|39.1
|Heat
|120,175
|-16.6
|90.8
|HELLO!
|230,940
|-8.8
|95.3
|HELLO! Fashion Monthly
|68,476
|3.5
|96.8
|Hey Duggee
|15,168
|-26.6
|100
|Homes & Gardens
|102,199
|-1.7
|74.3
|Homes & Interiors Scotland
|9,856
|12.3
|71.6
|HomeStyle
|51,542
|-6.6
|91.4
|Horrible Histories
|20,813
|-9.6
|100
|House & Garden
|111,017
|-1.9
|64.8
|House Beautiful
|109,970
|-4.4
|75.6
|Ideal Home
|162,110
|-9.5
|94
|Inside Soap
|98,226
|-6.8
|98
|Jamie Magazine
|47,021
|4.4
|64
|Jewish Chronicle
|20,512
|1
|71.7
|Jewish News
|23,639
|-6.9
|John Lewis Edition
|487,075
|2.3
|LEGO Friends
|43,997
|9.7
|100
|Lego Nexo Knights
|63,171
|23.9
|100
|LEGO Ninjago
|84,063
|7.9
|100
|Lego Special Series
|57,707
|100
|Living etc
|76,630
|-3.6
|99.9
|Lonely Planet Traveller
|41,599
|-6.5
|77.8
|Look
|59,390
|-35.4
|96.6
|Love It!
|82,830
|3.5
|100
|Marie Claire
|155,723
|-5.8
|77
|Mega
|38,102
|26.8
|100
|Men’s Health
|174,672
|-3
|60.1
|MoneyWeek
|45,940
|1.5
|98.9
|Monocle
|81,504
|7
|96.3
|Mr Tumble Something Special
|23,835
|-24.4
|100
|My Weekly
|98,814
|-1.5
|93.4
|National Geographic Magazine
|184,264
|-0.1
|95.1
|New!
|184,021
|-15.1
|98.9
|Ni4Kids
|74,939
|0
|NME
|307,908
|-0.2
|0.6
|Now
|86,838
|-20.8
|99.9
|Octonauts
|26,894
|-22
|100
|OK! Magazine
|170,231
|-3.5
|89.4
|Olive
|32,496
|-12.9
|88.6
|Paw Patrol
|45,007
|100
|Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun
|77,037
|5.6
|100
|Pick Me Up
|121,503
|-9
|100
|Pokemon
|40,859
|100
|Practical Photography
|39,183
|76
|Prima
|240,924
|-6.7
|90.5
|Private Eye
|249,927
|8.6
|99.8
|Prospect
|44,545
|37.2
|76.9
|Radio Times
|622,773
|-6.8
|99.7
|Reader’s Digest
|102,221
|-1.8
|59.3
|Real People
|124,859
|-11.7
|98.9
|Red
|166,340
|-14.2
|79.7
|Reveal
|100,685
|-11.6
|97.9
|Saga Magazine
|286,525
|-12.1
|99
|Sainsbury’s Magazine
|166,158
|-12.4
|95.2
|Shortlist
|503,089
|-0.6
|Slimming World Magazine
|640,012
|1.9
|100
|Soaplife
|44,761
|3.7
|100
|Sparkle World
|47,304
|-16
|100
|Square Mile
|59,422
|0.3
|Star
|107,840
|-14.3
|98.9
|Style at Home
|77,518
|-11.3
|99.9
|Stylist
|400,942
|-0.9
|Swashbuckle
|31,926
|-4.1
|100
|Sweet
|28,057
|99.4
|Take a Break
|515,019
|-8.4
|100
|Take a Break Series
|165,046
|11.8
|100
|Tatler
|80,035
|-5.3
|51.6
|Tesco Magazine
|1,962,965
|0.3
|That’s Life
|204,065
|-7.3
|100
|The Economist – Asia Pacific Edition
|138,003
|-6.5
|The Economist – Continental Europe Edition
|194,543
|-0.7
|99.1
|The Economist – Middle East/Africa Edition
|21,545
|-10.2
|The Economist – United Kingdom Edition
|248,196
|5
|95.2
|The Economist – Latin America edition
|18,671
|-1.9
|The Economist – North America edition
|823,978
|-1.6
|The Garden
|425,115
|4.9
|The Oldie
|45,296
|-2.4
|95.9
|The People’s Friend
|186,817
|-7.6
|99.6
|The Spectator Australia
|8,341
|5.9
|The Spectator excluding Australia
|85,429
|11.3
|89.3
|The Sunday Times Travel Magazine
|67,934
|19.1
|59.1
|The Week
|201,932
|-1.1
|76.7
|The Week Junior
|45,895
|81.5
|Thomas and Friends
|35,013
|-10.6
|100
|Time Out
|309,030
|0
|2.2
|Top of the Pops
|45,036
|2.5
|100
|Total TV Guide
|92,211
|-6.1
|99.9
|Toxic
|40,523
|-30.1
|98.9
|Toybox
|24,773
|5.6
|100
|Trolls
|44,074
|100
|TV & Satellite Week
|111,232
|-12
|99.9
|TV Choice
|1,200,487
|-2.6
|100
|TV Times
|176,929
|-10.3
|99.9
|Ultimate Spider-man
|23,308
|-26.6
|99.4
|Vanity Fair
|72,012
|-10.1
|65.1
|Vogue
|190,021
|-2.6
|81.6
|Waitrose Food
|690,058
|-0.8
|We Love Pop Magazine
|26,615
|-8.5
|100
|Weekly News
|15,145
|-16.7
|99.9
|Weightwatchers Magazine
|100,297
|0.2
|89.2
|What’s on TV
|885,595
|-6.3
|100
|Wired
|51,006
|-5.7
|69.7
|Woman
|183,872
|-17.6
|100
|Woman & Home
|302,600
|-4.1
|97.2
|Woman’s Own
|170,385
|-10.9
|100
|Woman’s Weekly
|267,081
|-6
|99.9
|Women’s Health
|131,960
|2.9
|74.9
|World Of Interiors
|55,059
|-5.2
|66.1
|Your Home
|109,727
|-1.9
|95
|Yours
|251,901
|-2.1
|89.8