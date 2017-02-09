Magazine ABCs: Digital editions account for 2.5 per cent of UK mag sales with Economist leading the way

Digital magazines accounted for 2.5 per cent of the total circulation audited by ABC in the second half of 2016.
ABC audited around 350 UK magazine titles with a total average per-edition circulation of 39.5m in the second half of 2016.
Digital editions (defined by ABC as digital versions which largely replicate the print edition) accounted for a further 1m in circulation (up from 750,000 in the same period a year ago).
The most popular digital edition by some margin is The Economist, which grew 4.9 per cent to 79,853. A digital edition subscription is included in the print and digital subscription bundle for The Economist, and when subscribers sign up to access just the website.
The next most poplar digital edition is available for free to members of the Camping and Caravanning Club.
Current affairs titles The Week, The Spectator and Time Magazine have the next three most popular digital editions.
UK magazine digital edition circulation for second half of 2016
Percentage year on year change and percentage actively purchased in UK and Ireland
|Title
|Total
|YoY%
|UK ROI AP
|The Economist – UK Edition
|79,853
|8.5
|79,853
|Camping and Caravanning
|71,378
|76.1
|The Week Magazine
|36,765
|6.1
|The Spectator excluding Australia
|22,034
|43.7
|19,503
|Time Magazine – EMEA (excluding BI/SA)
|17,288
|13.1
|T3
|17,274
|-6.1
|4,892
|BBC History Magazine
|16,469
|5.9
|6,295
|Stuff
|12,086
|-1.1
|4,237
|New Scientist – Worldwide Sales Excluding Australasia & US/Canada
|11,961
|17
|8,840
|BBC Good Food
|10,987
|5.3
|4,927
|The Economist – Latin America edition
|10,927
|Empire
|10,558
|-8.3
|3,802
|BBC Top Gear Magazine
|10,487
|-20.3
|2,598
|Men’s Health
|9,879
|36.2
|5,780
|GQ
|9,395
|-10.3
|4,637
|MacFormat
|9,387
|-2.6
|3,305
|Slimming World Magazine
|8,345
|-17.2
|7,846
|Vogue
|8,232
|-14.4
|3,818
|Time Magazine – British Isles (BI)
|7,477
|13.5
|7,477
|Women’s Health
|7,237
|57.4
|3,614
|Cosmopolitan
|7,075
|67.7
|2,220
|Total Film
|7,069
|-22.9
|2,160
|Gramophone
|6,890
|93.8
|2,944
|Esquire
|6,772
|50.6
|2,995
|Good Housekeeping
|6,361
|94.2
|2,079
|BBC Focus
|6,356
|2.4
|3,507
|Elle Decoration
|6,338
|47
|1,281
|N Photo
|6,268
|-6.4
|938
|What Hi-Fi Sound & Vision
|6,083
|17.9
|1,205
|National Geographic Magazine
|6,069
|1
|6,069
|Wired
|6,021
|-20.2
|2,992
|New Scientist – US/Canadian Sales
|5,898
|-6
|97
|HELLO!
|5,870
|17
|3,970
|Lonely Planet Traveller
|5,858
|37.2
|975
|Red
|5,371
|55.7
|1,891
|Car
|5,301
|28.2
|1,121
|Vanity Fair
|5,298
|-15
|1,500
|Digital Camera Magazine
|5,161
|-7.5
|994
|OK! Magazine
|5,068
|-7.9
|1,104
|Olive
|4,737
|30.2
|1,195
|Cycling Plus
|4,650
|-5.4
|1,500
|Grazia
|4,616
|1.3
|2,253
|What Car?
|4,548
|44.3
|1,167
|Country Living
|4,527
|72.4
|930
|Evo
|4,401
|1,241
|New Scientist – Australasian Sales
|4,364
|9.3
|2
|Runner’s World
|4,158
|76.5
|2,623
|Elle (U.K.)
|4,142
|30.8
|950
|BBC Gardeners’ World
|4,006
|33.8
|1,938
|Photo Plus
|3,985
|-2.8
|785
|Glamour
|3,956
|19.5
|2,272
|Investors Chronicle
|3,904
|23.1
|3,619
|Fortune Magazine – Europe
|3,655
|19.4
|1,139
|Practical Photography
|3,655
|37.4
|756
|House Beautiful
|3,647
|259
|527
|Airliner World
|3,551
|-11.2
|1,063
|Closer
|3,525
|33.3
|795
|Q
|3,508
|7.5
|1,050
|Prima
|3,433
|334.6
|544
|Living etc
|3,411
|-10.9
|1,396
|Harpers Bazaar
|3,402
|36.6
|588
|BBC Easy Cook
|3,386
|50.1
|670
|Bike
|3,366
|24.8
|1,176
|F1 Racing (UK Edition)
|3,355
|-6
|533
|Playstation Official
|3,351
|4.8
|1,392
|Autocar
|3,347
|20.1
|724
|SFX
|3,256
|2
|950
|Autosport
|3,116
|-4.7
|944
|Four Four Two
|2,952
|1.4
|948
|Gardens Illustrated
|2,851
|22.2
|614
|PC Gamer
|2,834
|5.5
|1,246
|Woman & Home
|2,719
|-7.9
|2,071
|Grand Designs
|2,681
|11.9
|2,017
|Ride
|2,663
|50.3
|1,288
|New!
|2,614
|-35.1
|604
|Times Literary Supplement
|2,609
|640
|Classic & Sports Car
|2,593
|23.2
|400
|Time Magazine – Southern Africa (SA)
|2,578
|40.5
|Inside Soap
|2,538
|22.5
|1,453
|Heat
|2,537
|16.4
|524
|220 Triathlon
|2,484
|9.8
|944
|Motor Cycle News
|2,373
|25.2
|1,095
|Mojo
|2,276
|350
|BBC Sky at Night
|2,267
|21.5
|1,088
|Cyclist
|2,234
|-5.8
|1,229
|Mountain Biking UK
|2,165
|-7.9
|745
|Conde Nast Traveller
|2,081
|17
|532
|Classic Cars
|2,033
|46.6
|313
|PC Pilot
|1,973
|-2.3
|477
|New Statesman
|1,927
|130.8
|1,417
|Uncut
|1,901
|-3.2
|351
|Homes & Gardens
|1,900
|11.6
|906
|Today’s Golfer
|1,888
|16.4
|872
|Reveal
|1,885
|136.8
|492
|Official Xbox 360 Magazine
|1,846
|-1.3
|746
|Yachting World
|1,839
|-13.6
|428
|Tatler
|1,796
|-17.4
|567
|Homes & Antiques
|1,790
|30.1
|328
|House & Garden
|1,776
|-0.7
|454
|BBC Music Magazine
|1,775
|48.3
|397
|Country Homes and Interiors
|1,750
|-5.5
|585
|Good Homes
|1,746
|2,671.40
|1,424
|Land Rover Owner International
|1,746
|23
|482
|Best
|1,732
|512
|141
|Doctor Who Magazine
|1,721
|14.7
|606
|HELLO! Fashion Monthly
|1,699
|843.9
|1,633
|Yachting Monthly
|1,679
|-6.8
|800
|Men’s Fitness
|1,623
|1,180
|Prospect
|1,608
|7.4
|1,128
|Practical Classics and Car Restorer
|1,607
|53.6
|304
|Digital SLR Photography
|1,571
|-0.5
|240
|Airforces Monthly
|1,563
|-3.7
|444
|BBC Wildlife
|1,560
|12
|569
|Top Sante Health & Beauty
|1,549
|12.8
|363
|Jamie Magazine
|1,545
|-34.1
|516
|BBC Countryfile Magazine
|1,529
|41.6
|382
|Computeractive
|1,527
|6.4
|1,349
|Who Do You Think You Are?
|1,513
|126.5
|392
|Golf Monthly
|1,510
|-26.4
|963
|Performance Bikes
|1,494
|25.5
|358
|Practical Motorhome
|1,450
|65.9
|225
|World Of Interiors
|1,446
|4
|225
|Combat Aircraft Monthly
|1,442
|-2.8
|216
|Octane
|1,442
|-1.6
|363
|Practical Boat Owner
|1,370
|-5.4
|593
|Cycling Weekly
|1,355
|9
|948
|Amateur Photographer
|1,331
|5.1
|618
|PC Pro
|1,321
|-8.3
|971
|Hornby Magazine
|1,319
|5.9
|940
|Marie Claire
|1,314
|-27.6
|830
|Mountain Bike Rider
|1,261
|10.6
|835
|Star
|1,242
|-9.2
|71
|Men’s Running
|1,217
|11
|211
|Health & Fitness
|1,212
|-17.9
|436
|Ideal Home
|1,183
|2.3
|893
|Women’s Running
|1,172
|16
|373
|Look
|1,143
|-39.3
|845
|Real People
|1,131
|228.8
|170
|Practical Caravan
|1,099
|55.9
|238
|Flypast
|1,075
|0.7
|449
|World Soccer
|1,072
|-13.1
|302
|25 Beautiful Homes
|1,046
|-17.7
|586
|Motor Sport
|1,032
|-20.1
|343
|Motor Boat & Yachting
|1,029
|-6.7
|442
|No1 Magazine
|1,008
|The English Garden – UK Edition
|1,003
|114
|Airfix Model World
|994
|1.2
|421
|You and Your Wedding
|988
|8.1
|195
|Air International
|985
|-10.2
|185
|Mother and Baby
|936
|17.3
|392
|The Lady
|903
|33.8
|132
|Web User
|900
|-3.4
|629
|Land Rover Monthly
|895
|-7.5
|339
|Perfect Wedding
|884
|26.8
|624
|Golf World
|878
|30.1
|232
|Aeroplane Monthly
|861
|-3.9
|289
|Bird Watching
|817
|255
|Railway Magazine
|710
|12
|506
|My Weekly
|706
|26
|Women’s Fitness
|705
|-28.4
|341
|Country Life
|686
|38.6
|338
|Rugby World
|667
|-37.9
|551
|Your Home
|657
|-18.7
|560
|The Oldie
|602
|10.3
|57
|Auto Express
|596
|359
|Saga Magazine
|594
|-9.7
|196
|Kerrang!
|557
|118
|Custom PC
|542
|292
|Horse & Hound
|536
|-18.7
|418
|Rock Sound
|481
|24.9
|213
|Scots Magazine
|431
|Scottish Field
|426
|49
|313
|Buses Magazine
|402
|3.3
|353
|Britain at War
|391
|-6.2
|190
|The Field
|363
|-10.8
|206
|Computer Shopper
|337
|0.6
|240
|Motorsport News
|331
|27.3
|123
|Angling Times
|318
|38.9
|192
|Conde Nast Brides
|240
|-11.1
|129
|Your Family History
|229
|-43.3
|98
|Build It
|181
|13.1
|161
|The Caravan Club Magazine
|163
|Gurgle Magazine
|72
|-2.7
|66
|Ideal Homes Complete Guide to Xmas
|31
|-95.9
|27