Magazine ABCs: Digital editions account for 2.5 per cent of UK mag sales with Economist leading the way

Digital magazines accounted for 2.5 per cent of the total circulation audited by ABC in the second half of 2016.

ABC audited around 350 UK magazine titles with a total average per-edition circulation of 39.5m in the second half of 2016.

Digital editions (defined by ABC as digital versions which largely replicate the print edition) accounted for a further 1m in circulation (up from 750,000 in the same period a year ago).

The most popular digital edition by some margin is The Economist, which grew 4.9 per cent to 79,853. A digital edition subscription is included in the print and digital subscription bundle for The Economist, and when subscribers sign up to access just the website.

The next most poplar digital edition is available for free to members of the Camping and Caravanning Club.

Current affairs titles The Week, The Spectator and Time Magazine have the next three most popular digital editions.

UK magazine digital edition circulation for second half of 2016

Percentage year on year change and percentage actively purchased in UK and Ireland