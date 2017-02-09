All Sections

February 9, 2017

Magazine ABCs: Big falls in women's lifestyle sector for Glamour, Marie Claire and Grazia

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Glamour magazine has taken the biggest hit to its sales figures among the women’s paid-for monthly titles, dropping by a quarter year-on-year, according to the latest ABC figures.

The fashion and beauty-focused lifestyle magazine sold more than 248,000 copies (94 per cent of which were actively purchased) over the six months to December, down from 350,000 in the same period the year before.

Three other titles – Healthy, Look and Women’s Fitness – saw sales drop by at least a fifth.

Sales of Marie Claire, Grazia, Candis, Spirit & Destiny and Health & Fitness magazines all fell by at least 10 per cent year-on-year.

Hello! magazine’s sales were down by 16 per cent year-on-year, from 267,000 to 180,000 copies.

Meanwhile, Good Housekeeping saw the biggest rise in sales, up 11 per cent year-on-year to more than 441,000.

Sales of Cosmopolitan have leveled off after rocketing in the last period due to a reduced cover price. Along with Vogue, sales were even year-on-year, while Elle had a small increase (2 per cent).

All sales figures include combined print and digital output.

Women’s lifestyle magazine sales figures for six months to December. Source: ABC

Title Total combined circulation YoY% change  % actively purchased
John Lewis Edition 457,490 -20.1 FREE
ASOS.com 453,553 -0.3 FREE
Good Housekeeping 441,861 11 84.5
Stylist 403,876 0 FREE
Cosmopolitan 395,459 0.6 77.5
Woman & Home 311,651 -4.3 98
Prima 254,897 2 89.2
Yours 253,982 -2 92
Glamour 248,329 -25.6 94
HELLO! 180,153 -15.5 95.4
Red 176,300 -1.3 80.8
Vogue 159,597 0 82.2
Elle (U.K.) 153,305 2.4 60.7
Marie Claire 144,393 -12.8 84.1
Women’s Health 127,303 4.2 83.8
Harrods Magazine 125,271 0.8 FREE
Grazia 116,196 -12.1 89.8
Candis 100,450 -10.6 99.3
Harpers Bazaar 96,990 0.7 45.2
Healthy 90,055 -21.9 100
Look 88,894 -22.2 87.5
HELLO! Fashion Monthly 73,687 -19.4 99.9
Tatler 68,187 -2.3 55.4
Vanity Fair 47,751 -4.9 66.5
Top Sante Health & Beauty 39,149 -5.8 81
Landscape 37,057 0.1 99.6
Spirit & Destiny 31,189 -12.3 99.9
WM The Womans Magazine 21,830 9.2 FREE
No1 Magazine 15,241 3.6 89.8
Health & Fitness 11,004 -16.4 99.7
Women’s Fitness 9,516 -20.1 99.8

