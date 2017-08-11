All Sections


August 11, 2017

Mag ABCs: Hello! Fashion Monthly and Women's Health buck declining sales trend to boost circulations year-on-year

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Hello! Fashion Monthly and Women’s Health magazines have bucked the trend of declining sales among UK women’s fashion and lifestyle monthlies to grow their circulations, new ABC figures show.

Hello! Fashion Monthly boosted its total circulation by 3.5 per cent year-on-year, according to figures for the six months to the end of June show.

Timeline

Launched by the owners of weekly celebrity magazine Hello! in September 2014, the dedicated fashion title now sells 68,476 copies a month on average, with 97 per cent actively purchased.

Women’s Health magazine, owned by Hearst UK which also publishes sister title Men’s Health, rose by 3 per cent year-on-year to 131,960, with 75 per cent actively purchased.

The biggest circulation losses were as follows:

  • Red, down 14 per cent year-on-year to 166,340
  • Vanity Fair, down 10 per cent year-on-year to 72,012
  • Candis magazine, down 9 per cent year-on-year to 95,894.

Elle UK recorded slight growth at 0.2 per cent, bringing its average monthly circulation up to 172,193, including 48,400 bulk sales.

The UK’s best-selling monthly women’s lifestyle magazine, Good Housekeeping, is down 1 per cent year-on-year to 439,561.

Behind it, Cosmopolitan is down 2 per cent year-on-year to 403,88.

Total circulations for UK women’s lifestyle/fashion monthly magazines from 1 Jan to 30 June, 2017 (source: ABC):

Publication Total circulation YoY% change % circulation paid-for
John Lewis Edition 487,075 2.3 Free
ASOS.com 453,300 0 Free
Good Housekeeping 439,561 -1.2 83.2
Cosmopolitan 403,887 -2.2 76.2
Woman & Home 302,600 -4.1 97.2
Glamour 275,536 -8.2 93
Yours 251,901 -2.1 89.8
Prima 240,924 -6.7 90.5
Vogue 190,021 -2.6 84.9
Elle (U.K.) 172,193 0.2 55.2
Red 166,340 -14.2 80
Marie Claire 155,723 -5.8 77.9
Women’s Health 131,960 2.9 74.8
Harper’s Bazaar 111,424 0.6 43.6
Candis 95,894 -9.4 99.4
Tatler 80,035 -5.3 57.7
Vanity Fair 72,012 -10.1 78.2
HELLO! Fashion Monthly 68,476 3.5 96.8

