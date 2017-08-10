Mag ABCs: Economist, Spectator and Prospect boosted by double-counting of bundle subscribers

Current affairs magazines continued to boom in the first half of 2017 – albeit helped by double-counting for certain titles.
Private Eye remains top of the table with an average of 249,927 sales a fortnight, up 8.6 per cent year on year and a whisker below its all-time record set in the second half of 2016.
The Economist is in second place with 248,106 copies a week, and ahead if you are just counting UK and Ireland. However its figures are flattered by the fact that 60,486 of its subscribers are counted twice.
This is because of a quirk in the ABC rules which means that those subscribing to a print and digital bundle count twice provided that the combined circulation costs at least 20 per more than the top print-only price.
Similarly the Spectator has 16,392 bundle subscribers who count twice, in both the print and digital columns.
Prospect’s year-on-year growth of 37.2 per cent is largely accounted for by a huge increase in existing print subscribers upgrading to a print and digital bundle. Some 12,880 prospect subscribers are counted twice, as both digital and print readers because they subscribe to a bundle.
The Week Junior has launched with an impressive 45,895 sales per week.
Current affairs magazine sales figures for the first half of 2017: (Source ABC)
|Product
|Total
|YoY%
|UK ROI Total
|UK ROI AP%
|Private Eye
|249,927
|8.6
|235,883
|99.8
|The Economist – United Kingdom Edition
|248,196
|5
|248,196
|95.2
|The Week
|201,932
|-1.1
|193,257
|76.7
|The Spectator excluding Australia
|85,429
|11.3
|76,602
|89.3
|Monocle
|81,504
|7
|12,451
|96.3
|MoneyWeek
|45,940
|1.5
|45,208
|98.9
|The Week Junior
|45,895
|44,528
|81.5
|The Oldie
|45,296
|-2.4
|42,426
|95.9
|Prospect
|44,545
|37.2
|38,639
|76.9
|The Spectator Australia
|8,341
|5.9
Was this submitted without proofing? I assume ,though it’s not clear, that the first figure is for global sales. And there is a repetition of ‘certain’ in the first para and I have no idea what the 2nd para means with “Private Eye remains to of the table with an average of 249,927 sales a fortnight”.
The Economist is moving away from bundles for new subscribers so this effect should be mitigated as subscribers are moved off this, so I believe.
Typos fixed now, apologies – Private Eye is top of the table.