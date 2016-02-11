All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 11, 2016

Mag ABCs 2015: Women's weeklies all down, Reveal drops 24 per cent

By William Turvill Twitter

Every women's weekly magazine aduited by ABC lost circulation in 2015.

The best-selling title, Take a Break, was down 9 per cent to 589,495.

The worst performing magazine in the sector, in terms of year-on-year change, was Reveal, down 24 per cent to 122,986.

The best performing title was also the smallest, with The Lady down 4 per cent to 27,484.

Women's weekly magazines, average circulations, 2015

Note: The figures for some magazines are based on the second half of 2015 only

Magazine Average circulation Digital editions Year-on-year % change % paid for
Take a Break 589495   -8.7 100
Woman's Weekly 293718 366 -4.6 100
OK! Magazine 275765 5505 -5.7 99.9
Chat 270707 860 -10.6 99.9
Closer 266369 2644 -10.8 94.2
New! 246962 4028 -18 100
Woman 230792 644 -8.6 94.4
That's Life 230731   -11.6 100
The People's Friend 211048   -6.6 99.3
Woman's Own 200785 619 -8.9 99.7
Bella 183700   -7.6 99.6
Best 164970 283 -15.6 99.9
Heat 163392 2179 -20.3 100
Take a Break Series 158658   -8.1 100
Real People 156392 344 -10.7 100
Star 148738 1368 -22.2 100
Pick Me Up 145773 428 -8.6 99.9
Now 126921 727 -22 99.9
Reveal 122986 796 -23.6 99.1
My Weekly 103321   -2.9 99.1
The Lady 27484 675 -3.7 100

 

No related posts.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Mag ABCs 2015: Women's weeklies all down, Reveal drops 24 per cent”

  1. Pingback: CATS INDUSTRY REFECTION – IS THE PRINT MAGAZINE INDUSTRY DEAD | Sarah Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen + seventeen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail and Mirror are only ones baffled by Hiddleston encounter with 'mystery brunette' journalist Mail and Mirror are only ones baffled by Hiddleston encounter with 'mystery brunette' journalist
  2. IPSO board rebuke for Sun's Trevor Kavanagh as complaint against him is upheld IPSO board rebuke for Sun's Trevor Kavanagh as complaint against him is upheld
  3. Telegraph, Mail and Express journalists 'barred' from Alex Salmond's resignation press conference
  4. UK regional dailies lose print sales by average of 12.5 per cent: Wigan Post and The National are biggest fallers
  5. The UK's national news brands rated in order of trust: from the BBC down to the Daily Star

Latest Jobs

Senior Independent source: Sale of i would mean newspaper closures - but enhanced 'digital brand' could live on
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE