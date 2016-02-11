Every women's weekly magazine aduited by ABC lost circulation in 2015.
The best-selling title, Take a Break, was down 9 per cent to 589,495.
The worst performing magazine in the sector, in terms of year-on-year change, was Reveal, down 24 per cent to 122,986.
The best performing title was also the smallest, with The Lady down 4 per cent to 27,484.
Women's weekly magazines, average circulations, 2015
Note: The figures for some magazines are based on the second half of 2015 only
|Magazine
|Average circulation
|Digital editions
|Year-on-year % change
|% paid for
|Take a Break
|589495
|-8.7
|100
|Woman's Weekly
|293718
|366
|-4.6
|100
|OK! Magazine
|275765
|5505
|-5.7
|99.9
|Chat
|270707
|860
|-10.6
|99.9
|Closer
|266369
|2644
|-10.8
|94.2
|New!
|246962
|4028
|-18
|100
|Woman
|230792
|644
|-8.6
|94.4
|That's Life
|230731
|-11.6
|100
|The People's Friend
|211048
|-6.6
|99.3
|Woman's Own
|200785
|619
|-8.9
|99.7
|Bella
|183700
|-7.6
|99.6
|Best
|164970
|283
|-15.6
|99.9
|Heat
|163392
|2179
|-20.3
|100
|Take a Break Series
|158658
|-8.1
|100
|Real People
|156392
|344
|-10.7
|100
|Star
|148738
|1368
|-22.2
|100
|Pick Me Up
|145773
|428
|-8.6
|99.9
|Now
|126921
|727
|-22
|99.9
|Reveal
|122986
|796
|-23.6
|99.1
|My Weekly
|103321
|-2.9
|99.1
|The Lady
|27484
|675
|-3.7
|100
1 thought on “Mag ABCs 2015: Women's weeklies all down, Reveal drops 24 per cent”