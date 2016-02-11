Mag ABCs 2015: Women's weeklies all down, Reveal drops 24 per cent

Every women's weekly magazine aduited by ABC lost circulation in 2015.

The best-selling title, Take a Break, was down 9 per cent to 589,495.

The worst performing magazine in the sector, in terms of year-on-year change, was Reveal, down 24 per cent to 122,986.

The best performing title was also the smallest, with The Lady down 4 per cent to 27,484.

Women's weekly magazines, average circulations, 2015

Note: The figures for some magazines are based on the second half of 2015 only

Magazine Average circulation Digital editions Year-on-year % change % paid for Take a Break 589495 -8.7 100 Woman's Weekly 293718 366 -4.6 100 OK! Magazine 275765 5505 -5.7 99.9 Chat 270707 860 -10.6 99.9 Closer 266369 2644 -10.8 94.2 New! 246962 4028 -18 100 Woman 230792 644 -8.6 94.4 That's Life 230731 -11.6 100 The People's Friend 211048 -6.6 99.3 Woman's Own 200785 619 -8.9 99.7 Bella 183700 -7.6 99.6 Best 164970 283 -15.6 99.9 Heat 163392 2179 -20.3 100 Take a Break Series 158658 -8.1 100 Real People 156392 344 -10.7 100 Star 148738 1368 -22.2 100 Pick Me Up 145773 428 -8.6 99.9 Now 126921 727 -22 99.9 Reveal 122986 796 -23.6 99.1 My Weekly 103321 -2.9 99.1 The Lady 27484 675 -3.7 100