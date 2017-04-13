Long-serving Bradford Telegraph & Argus editor Perry Austin-Clarke steps down after 25 years in charge

The editor of the Bradford Telegraph & Argus has stepped down after a quarter of a century at the helm to launch his own media business.

Perry Austin-Clarke (pictured) will leave Newsquest on 14 April after more than 28 years with the publisher.

He took over as editor at the Telegraph and Argus in 1992, becoming the youngest daily newspaper editor ever appointed in the group (then Westminster Press) at the time.

In 2001 he was named group editor for Bradford, adding the Keighley News, Craven Herald, Ilkley Gazette and Wharfedale Observer to his portfolio of titles.

He became group editor for Yorkshire in 2014 and additionally took over the reins at the The Press in York and the Gazette & Herald in Ryedale.

The Press was named Regional Daily Newspaper of the Year (under 20,000 sales) in the Regional Press Awards last year, with the Telegraph & Argus as runner-up.

Perry said his time in charge of the Telegraph & Argus had been a “fascinating and all-consuming experience”.

“When I was asked to apply for the Telegraph & Argus job I was told to expect to do it for five years,” he said.

“But that’s the effect Bradford has on people – it’s a fantastic city with wonderfully open and generous residents but it also has more than its fair share of problems.

“That makes every single day a challenge that sucks you in because you can always see the potential in Bradford even if those who gainsay it can’t.

He added: “I have worked over the years with many very fine, talented and totally committed journalists – both in Bradford and York – who have donated an incredible amount of effort and goodwill to producing the best possible newspaper and websites every day, often under very challenging conditions.”

The Telegraph & Argus has raised millions of pounds for charity under Austin-Clarke, including buying Bradford Royal Infirmary’s first MRI scanner and setting up a chair of cancer research at Bradford University.

Though leaving, he will continue to be associated with the Telegraph & Argus, writing for the paper and working on projects.

Managing director for Newsquest North, David Coates, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Perry for his enormous contribution to the success of all our titles in both Bradford and York over a long and distinguished career and wish him every success with his new venture.”