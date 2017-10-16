All Sections


October 16, 2017

London Press Club Ball raises more than £100,000 for Journalists' Charity

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Generous guests and sponsors of the London Press Club Ball have helped raise more than £100,000 for the Journalists’ Charity.

The amount exceeds the funding target set by Press Ball co-chairmen Ray Massey and Robert Jobson when they took over the running of the event four years ago.

Thursday’s ball also doubled the funds raised in previous years.

London Press Club chairman Doug Wills said: “Once again everyone in the industry came together to give magnificent support to the Journalists’ charity while celebrating the best of journalism.

“It was a terrific event, combining a great night out and ensuring that vital work of the charity can continue.”

The ball, held at the Victoria and Albert Museum in Kensington, London, was attended by journalists from throughout the industry and hosted by LBC radio’s James O’Brien.

Media partners included DMG media, News UK and the Telegraph Media Group.

The Journalists’ Charity raises funds for journalists in need of financial help or residential care.

