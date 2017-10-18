London libel lawyers who targeted murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia condemned as 'crooks' by her son

The son of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has said she was “assassinated because she stood between the rule of law and those who sought to violate it, like many strong journalists”.
Matthew Caruana Galizia is a journalist himself and has also condemned the “gang of crooks”, including London-based lawyers, “who conspired with politicians in Malta to financially cripple my mother with one vexatious lawsuit after another”.
Writing on Facebook he said: “She was also targeted because she was the only person doing so. This is what happens when the institutions of the state are incapacitated: the last person left standing is often a journalist. Which makes her the first person left dead.”
Caruana Galizia, 53, had just driven away from her home in Mosta, a large town on Malta’s main island, when a bomb went off, sending the vehicle’s wreckage spiralling over a wall and into a field.
Among her stories were investigations based on the Panama Papers leak detailing politicians’ secret offshore holdings.
Opposition leader Adrian Delia sued her over a series of stories linking him to a prostitution racket in London, and economy minister Chris Cardona claimed libel when she wrote that he visited a brothel while in Germany on government business.
Matthew wrote of arriving at the scene of Monday’s bomb blast to find his mother’s body scattered around him.
He wrote: “I am sorry for being graphic, but this is what war looks like, and you need to know. This was no ordinary murder and it was not tragic. Tragic is someone being run over by a bus. When there is blood and fire all around you, that’s war. We are a people at war against the state and organised crime, which have become indistinguishable.
“A few hours later, while that clown of a Prime Minister was making statements to parliament about a journalist he spent over a decade demonising and harassing, one of the police sergeants who is supposed to be investigating her murder [NAME REDACTED] posted on Facebook, ‘Everyone gets what they deserve, cow dung! Feeling happy :)’
“Yes, this is where we are: a mafia state where you can now change your gender on your ID card (thank God for that!) but where you will be blown to pieces for exercising your basic freedoms. Only for the people who are supposed to have protected you to instead be celebrating it. How did we get here?”
Malta has appealed to the FBI and to European forensic experts to help investigate the killing.
In her crusade against corruption, Caruana Galizia, 53, took on top politicians and other powerful Maltese.
Graffiti quoting the last words she wrote: “There are crooks everywhere you look” popped up on the island on Tuesday.
Some EU politicians are pressing for closer scrutiny of the tiny European Union nation in the Mediterranean Sea, which is considered a banking haven.
The person who bears the highest and gravest responsibility in Malta is the Prime Minister who is right now politically responsible for the grave situation Malta is now in. The latest news item is that even the international press and media are on this tragic and grave event, such as thisone and the New York Times who have Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination in Malta on their headlines.
Journalists’ first responsibility is always The Truth ,and journalists would be irresponsible if they fail to say the truth, ie, they lie. Daphne Caruana Galizia never lied. Her enemies had taken her to court, threatened her, called her a witch, initiated a character killing campaign operated from the office of the Prime Minster by his friend Glenn Beddingfield, while this sorry excuse of a journalist was on the public payroll (a corrupt affair if ever there was one) and on top of it all called Daphne Caruana Galizia hateful. The last thing that happened to Daphne Caruana Galizia is someone assassinating her. I know that many Labour supporters who are very happy with this event because the Labour propaganda machine had been instilling in them, hatred against Daphne Caruana Galizia, in a well planned campaign which is the standard way of killing Labour’s detractors’ characters, Richard Cachia Caruana comes to mind, and like they managed to kilthe previous administrations projects that made Malta what it is today, a modern state. We had the public bus service upgrade, from a century-ld system to a modern one operated by Arriva, the modern BWSC electricity generating plant being calling it a cancer factory by Joseph Muscat which he immediately sold to the Chinesein a corrupt deal which Daophne caruanag Galizia had written and exposed (and now we know that after 4 years of Labour, the cancerous pollution levels in Malta have increased instead of decreased, even if Joseph Muscat had prmised a pollution-free island). The Labour party had demonised and character-assassinated politicians and civil servants who worked so hard for Malta’s progress in the past during their 25 years in opposition, orchestrating the worst negative campaign in Malta’s history.
We are now living in a dystopia, a fake democracy and a failed state where justice is what the Prime Minister decides through his minions employed as persons of trust, chairing authorities that are now meaningless except in the sense that these are now protecting corruption and criminality instead of fighting it.
The way Joseph Muscat has transmogrified our national investigative institutions is in itself a criminal act and I say this with a sense of great responsibility because the situation that we are now in was planned by Joseph Muscat himself, maybe not the repercussions, because we all know that the Law of Unintended Consequences is a cruel law, but the plans to take political control of our institutions was always there, even before March 2013 when he won his first election.
Following the result of the June 2017 election I had concluded that these coming five years were going to be worse than Joseph Muscat’s first administration, and that even people will be murdered. I arrived to that conclusion because that’s exactly what had happened under Labour in the 1980s. The 1976-81 Labour admiration was bad, evil, despotic and authocratic led by a despot named Dom Mintoff. The result of the 1981 election was a cold shower for Labour but still they retained power by a planned abuse of the constitution. Then, being young, I had naively thought that since they had lost the popular vote Labour’s big heads would try to make amends, but the opposite in fact happened. For a whole five years there was carnage on the streets, people were killed, frame-ups organised The opposition leader’s family including his (at that time) eighty year old mother were all being beaten up in their own home, The Times of Malta newspaper printing press was gutted. That was 25th October 1979. Even the Catholic Church had its main offices destroyed by a mob led by the then deputy leader of the Labour Party, and that happened just across the street from the Police Headquarters with Dom Mintoff’s police force doing nothing at all except looking the other way.
We are now back to those times when people are assassinated for being openly critical of the Labour government.