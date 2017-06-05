London Bridge attack: Sunday title night editors tore up front pages as News UK journalists were locked in

Sunday newspapers changed their front pages yesterday as the scale of the London Bridge terror attack unfolded.

News UK’s offices are adjacent to London Bridge and Borough Market where the attack happened meaning that journalists on the Sunday Times and Sun on Sunday were locked into their offices for their own safety. They were allowed to leave by armed police at around 8am yesterday.

At 10pm when the attack began the presses would already have started rolling so the Sunday titles were only able to include detailed stories further down their print runs.

The Mail on Sunday swapped a story about Theresa May attacking Jeremy Corbyn’s stance on nuclear weapons for a 2am special edition headlined: “Terror strikes London Bridge”.

The Sunday Times moved a story about Conservatives attacking Labour tax rises and a report from the charity concert for victims of the Manchester bombing.

The Sun on Sunday moved a story about the love life of Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling for its front page.

The Sunday Express moved a story about David Davis urging voters to vote Conservative to save Brexit to give the whole front page over to the London attack.

The Sunday Telegraph moved a story about Labour’s garden tax.

The Observer moved its initial front-page story about a Labour plan to cut VAT.