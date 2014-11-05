Local World's Exeter Express and Echo to go twice-weekly

Exeter's Express and Echo is to launch a second weekly edition.

Local World this morning announced the paper – which switched from daily to weekly in August 2011 when it was owned by Northcliffe – would be coming out on Mondays as well as Thursdays from 16 February.

The Monday edition will cost 50p, which is half the price of the existing weekly title.

Editor Jon-Paul Hedge (pictured) said: “It’s an ambitious plan but Exeter is an ambitious city. It has seen tremendous growth over recent years and is leading the way in so many areas.

“We have listened to our readers, who said alongside our digital platform, they want us to publish more. I’m delighted that we’ll be hiring additional staff, to meet this demand with more of the content our readers love.

“With Exeter City and East Devon editions, both Thursday and Monday’s newspapers will reflect the views of residents, that business growth and shared aspirations mean a bright future ahead.”