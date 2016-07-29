Local reporter Sally Murrer: 'Police surveillance destroyed my life, the snooper's charter absolutely terrifies me'

A local newspaper journalist who was subject to intrusive police surveillance for doing her job has urged people to sign a Press Gazette petition seeking changes to the Investigatory Powers Bill.

Milton Keynes Citizen reporter Sally Murrer was bugged by Thames Valley Police under police spying powers contained in the legislation which the IPB replaces. They also arrested her, viewed her bank records and text messages and filmed her at her home.

She is now backing a Press Gazette campaign to persuade the Government to adopt an amendment to the IPB lodged with the support of the National Union of Journalists and the News Media Association which would provide extra protections for journalistic material from state surveillance.

Recounting the ordeal she went through in the latest Press Gazette podcast, she said: “I was just pottering around doing typical local stories and in May 2007 eight police officers swooped at my home while eight swooped simultaneously at the office.

“They seized all my computer equipment, searched my house, phones, laptops.

“They took me into custody where I stayed for a couple of days, strip searched me. I honestly had no idea. They said the charge was aiding and abetting misconduct in a public office and it carried life imprisonment.

“It was only later when they interviewed me, which they did copious times, and played me tapes and showed me transcripts of texts that I realised I had been under surveillance for the previous eight weeks. It was just a ghastly feeling.

“You interview people all the time as a local newspaper journalist, rape victims burglary victims, and they use the term violated. I totally understand the meaning of that word now.”

