Local newspaper which grew out of website celebrates 100th edition

A local news website that began publishing a fortnightly newspaper four years ago has celebrated its 100th edition.

Established as an online-only publication in 2009, the Caerphilly Observer made the move into print in 2013.

The Observer claims to have a circulation of 10,000 copies, covering South Wales, and was awarded Independent Community News Service of the Year at this year’s Wales Media Awards.

The first four editions of the paper were funded by a grant from a rural development programme run by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

These were enough for the title to generate revenue for more editions and it now employs three staff (an editor, reporter and an advertising rep) and has moved into its own office in Caerphilly, South Wales.

The paper claims its advertising revenue income is enough for it to be self-sufficient.

Richard Gurner, publisher and editor of the Observer, said: “Four years since we launched the print edition and we are still going strong.

“Being an independently produced newspaper, we are hugely proud of what we have been able to achieve – especially against a backdrop of industry cutbacks and downsizing.”

Gurner, who is from Caerphilly, said: “We are proof that there is still a huge demand from readers for local news and a huge desire from local advertisers to be featured in local media.

“I’d just like to thank everyone involved with Caerphilly Observer for our success. Without our readers, advertisers, and distribution outlets we would be nothing.

“It fills me with pride when people approach me in the street to tell me how much they love the newspaper. All I have ever wanted to do was produce a newspaper that Caerphilly County Borough deserves.

“There are so many stories from our communities that need to be told – from the local Scout group litter picking, to the pay scandal at the top of Caerphilly County Borough Council.

“We try and cover everything, but again, without everyone’s support it would be pointless.”