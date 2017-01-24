All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 24, 2017

Libby Purves leaves proposed new Radio 4 theatre show as Midweek is axed after 34 years

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Libby Purves has decided not to present a new Radio 4 theatre programme being launched to partly replace Midweek which is being axed in March after 34 years.

It was announced that the former Times theatre critic, who has hosted Midweek since 1983, would be presenting a new monthly BBC theatre show.

But the BBC said today: “Libby has since decided that she will not be presenting the programme and Radio 4 will confirm new arrangements for the show in the coming months.”

Radio 4 controller Gwyneth Williams said: “We are sorry to hear that Libby has decided not to take on the presenting duties for Radio 4’s new monthly theatre programme as planned.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Libby again for her years as the brilliant host of Midweek, which comes to an end in March 2017, and I look forward to hearing her back on Radio 4 this autumn to present her documentary on the creation of The Bridge Theatre in London.”

Radio 4 is also launching a “presenter-free” half hour arts interview programme which will air on Wednesday mornings at 9am in the Midweek slot. There will be 24 programmes a year and it will share the slot with “other arts and factual commissions”.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Libby Purves leaves proposed new Radio 4 theatre show as Midweek is axed after 34 years”

  1. a “presenter-free” half hour arts interview programme which will air on Wednesday mornings

    Christ, that’ll be tedious. All over the Planet Rock I think. I will be.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 + 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Print ABCs: Seven UK national newspapers losing print sales at more than 10 per cent year on year Print ABCs: Seven UK national newspapers losing print sales at more than 10 per cent year on year
  2. Online ABCs: Telegraph decision to charge for premium content sees website overtaken by fast-growing Sun Online ABCs: Telegraph decision to charge for premium content sees website overtaken by fast-growing Sun
  3. Report: Guardian considering move to tabloid format and out-sourcing of printing to rival publisher Report: Guardian considering move to tabloid format and out-sourcing of printing to rival publisher
  4. Cumbria Newspapers digital strategy manager Nick Turner made redundant after 25 years with group Cumbria Newspapers digital strategy manager Nick Turner made redundant after 25 years with group
  5. Survey: When asked which type of news in newspapers they trust, one in three said 'none of it' Survey: When asked which type of news in newspapers they trust, one in three said 'none of it'

Latest Jobs

Newspaper and magazine columnists: Journalism's preposterous prima donnas
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE