Leicester Mercury journalists found out about their office move through council interview

Staff at the Leicester Mercury first found out about plans to move them from their headquarters at a press interview with city councillors over new job opportunities, Press Gazette has learned.

Trinity Mirror today formally gave 72 staff six months notice they will have to vacate their office of 50 years on the second floor of Mercury Place, St George’s Way, Leicester, with the search on for a new home in the city.

But the move was uncovered when city councillors told a Mercury journalist about a major music company taking over two floors of the building, including the one occupied by the paper.

Said the source: “Staff were really disgusted when they heard about it from the city council rather than the people who have recently bought the newspaper.”

The Mercury first moved into the building in 1966.

It is understood no other tenants are affected by the music company’s takeover and that Trinity Mirror’s own staff still occupy a floor.

In a statement to employees, Mercury publisher David Simms said: “We have been asked to vacate the entire second floor by the end of March 2017.

“Our tenancy of the first floor is currently unaffected by these changes, however we will need to review and explore all options for future premises.

“Group facilities are talking to a number of commercial agents with regard to identifying available office space in the city and I will keep you posted on progress, as and when we have anything to communicate.”

Leicester City Council mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: “The Leicester Mercury is an important part of Leicester life and an important part of people’s understanding of what is going on in their community.

“While the media may be changing it is important that the Leicester Mercury will be at the heart of the city’s life for decades to come.”

Northcliffe Media sold the Mercury to Local World in 2012. In November, Trinity Mirror bought out Local World in a £220m deal.