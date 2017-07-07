All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 7, 2017

Leave campaigner Dia Chakravarty appointed Brexit editor of the Telegraph

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Former political director of the Taxpayers’ Alliance Dia Chakravarty has been appointed Brexit Editor of the Telegraph.

The paper said that Chakravarty will lead a Brexit team which comprises: commissioning Brexit editor Asa Bennett, Brexit correspondent James Rothwell, and Brussels correspondent James Crisp.

Chakravarty, a prominent Leave campaigner during the EU Referendum campaign, will provide leadership of the Brexit team and will also be central to Brexit-themed Telegraph video, podcasts and exclusive subscriber events – the Telegraph said.

Chakravarty said: “It’s an honour to be able to shape The Telegraph’s coverage of Brexit, arguably the most important political event in generations.

“The Telegraph is one of the finest news brands in the country, and as ongoing negotiations unfold my aim is to provide a clear narrative cutting through the noise. Together with the support of my colleagues, I very much look forward to taking on the challenge.”

Chakravarty has not previously worked full-time as a journalist. She began her career as a tax consultant before moving into communications and public affairs.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

7 − two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Google funds Press Association robot reporter project which will write 30,000 local news stories a month Google funds Press Association robot reporter project which will write 30,000 local news stories a month
  2. Leave campaigner Dia Chakravarty appointed Brexit editor of the Telegraph Leave campaigner Dia Chakravarty appointed Brexit editor of the Telegraph
  3. 15 ultra local and independent publishers qualify to bid for share of 150 BBC local democracy reporters 15 ultra local and independent publishers qualify to bid for share of 150 BBC local democracy reporters
  4. Editor of The New European on a year in print: 'If we are a stone in the shoe of Paul Dacre, that's a worthwhile position for me' Editor of The New European on a year in print: 'If we are a stone in the shoe of Paul Dacre, that's a worthwhile position for me'
  5. Reg Potterton, feature writer who travelled the world for Playboy and 'had a ball', dies aged 81 Reg Potterton, feature writer who travelled the world for Playboy and 'had a ball', dies aged 81

Latest Jobs

Owner of The Week, Dennis Publishing, has bought financial magazine MoneyWeek